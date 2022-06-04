6 Professionally Recommended Hair-Styling Products

There’s no better feeling than a good hair day. However, we find the majority of the time that isn’t so easy. Thankfully, we got to pick the brains of two professionals to find out their secret weapons in achieving that desired good hair day, every day. They were also on the glam team at the 2022 issue launch helping get the SI Swimsuit team camera ready. Shop their recommendations here.

Steven Hoeppner’s Top Picks

Steven Hoeppner has been a hair and makeup artist for more than 20 years. His list of celebrity clients continues to grow, and his work can be seen featured across many mediums, including commercial photoshoots, red carpet events, and editorials.

Redken Hot Sets 22 Heat Protectant Setting Spray ($21)

This thermal mist adds both hold and shine while simultaneously protecting your hair from heat damage. Hoeppner says that this setting spray works wonders to minimize humidity-attributed frizz and fully eliminates the need for hairspray.

L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Unscented Hairspray ($12.99)

Don’t be fooled: This hairspray is much more than just your average hair spray. Although you can now easily purchase this online or at your local drug store, it wasn’t always so easy to get your hands on. The product used to be banned in the United States due to levels of hydrocarbons that had not been approved in personal care products. Hoeppner shared that at that time hairdressers would fly to France (where the spray was legally sold) to then return with a stockpile for themselves as well as to sell to others—that’s how good it is. With a soft finish, this lasting hairspray is a winner all around.

Hask Chia Seed Volumizing Dry Shampoo ($8.39)

Three-day-old hair is no longer something to fear. This dry shampoo helps revitalize lifeless hair to its clean and voluminous desired state.

Paola Orlando’s Top Picks

Paola Orlando has always had a knack for all things beauty. Growing up she spent many days at the salon accompanying her father, who was a hairdresser. Today, Orlando owns Paola Orlando Cosmetics, where she practices hair and makeup. Her work has been featured in Vogue, GQ, Elle, Rolling Stone, and Marie Claire (just to name a few).

PHYTOJOBA Moisturizing Care Gel ($27)

This moisturizing gel is formulated with Hydra-Soin technology that leaves once dry and dull hair silky smooth. The gel coats each strand, forming a protective layer that delivers continuous hydration. This is the key to that wet and slicked-back hairstyle, according to Orlando.

PHYTOJOBA Intense Volume Mousse ($25)

Created with all hair types in mind, this mousse will take your hairstyle to new heights. This is the perfect solution for adding bounce and volume from root to end.

PHYTODEFRISANT Anti-Frizz Blow Dry Balm ($30)

Thermo-active, this anti-frizz balm is non-greasy and helps soften the hair fiber in preparation for blow drying. While protecting from heat, it also provides all-day protection from humidity—perfect for swimsuit shoots where humidity is often unavoidable.