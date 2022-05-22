Desirable Day Looks from SI Swimsuit’s Launch Pool Party

SI Swimsuit models are known for breaking down boundaries. Today, they smashed fashion barriers on the first day of our launch celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Shop these unconventional poolside looks to try your hand at a twist on traditional sunny attire.

Camille Kostek

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Shop clothing by AFRM: Leave it to Camille Kostek to rock a Canadian Tuxedo in 80 degree weather. If you're looking to add a denim flare to your wardrobe, shop this 70’s look with the Marin Top ($79) and Sylar Jean ($88).

Georgina Burke

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Shop clothing by Favorite Daughter: Georgina Burke proved that pantsuits are ideal for far more than just the office. Take after Burke and recreate this look by shopping this ivory set with The Favorite Vest ($188) and The Favorite Pant ($218) for your next summer day party.

Josephine Skriver

Shop dresses by Finders Keepers: Josephine Skriver sported the Frankie Bodycon Dress in Sky ($119), accompanied by Chanel sneaks and the perfect Salvatore Ferragamo sunnies ($255).

Katie Austin & Christen Harper

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Shop pants by Nasty Gal and tops by Majorelle: Katie Austin looked pretty in pink today with her hot pink trousers ($33.60) and Chantelle Bustier Top ($133). Bonus points for the matching Celsius.

Shop clothing by Lioness: Christen Harper paired her forest green cargos ($72) with the Pammy Denim Top ($43). Kim Possible is quaking.

Natalie Mariduena

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Shop dresses by Verguenza: Feathers have been a fan favorite this weekend and we are thrilled. Shop a look similar to that of Natalie Mariduena with the Mia dress ($385.85).

Brooks Nader

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Shop clothing by Dion Lee: Dion Lee makes pieces for the ultimate cool girl, as Brooks Nader demonstrated today in the corset-style mini dress ($519).