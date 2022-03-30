Anitta Has Gone From the Girl From Rio to Global Superstar

Eight times the birthday girl has wowed us with her looks.

Anitta has more than a birthday to celebrate! A few days ahead of turning 29 on March 30, it was announced that she is the first Brazilian to hit No. 1 on Spotify’s global chart with her song “Envolver”. “Number 1 in the world. I really don’t know what to say,” she expressed on Twitter. “THE FIRST LATIN WOMAN TO BE NUMBER ONE SOLO IN THE WORLD. The only Brazilian in the history of my country to have a top 5 song in the world. Oh my God.”

There’s no doubt that in the 10 years since her first single was released in 2012, the girl from Rio is now a global sensation. Don’t believe us? Just ask her almost 100 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Since the beginning, she has entertained in venues big and small showcasing her music and incredible fashion flair – she even performed at the SI Swimsuit Launch party last July, having appeared in the 2021 issue. Most recently, she had fans going crazy when she joined Miley Cyrus on stage at Lollapalooza Brazil.

With her final year of her 20s off to a great start, she will be bringing that same energy and over-the-top style to Coachella when it starts on April 15. Before then, let’s revisit some of her most memorable ensembles on and off stage.

Lollapalooza Highlight

Anitta joined Miley Cyrus on stage over the weekend in Rio wearing a bright neon matching set with an oversized trench and glossy over-the-knee boots.

90’s baby

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

The “Me Gusta” singer took it back to the decade she was born with her leotard during the Latin American Festival in Milan in August 2019.

Wild Thing

While attending a party with Lele Pons, Anitta gave a glimpse at what festival fashion could be in jean shorts and a zebra-patterned crop top.

Pirate’s Booty

Anitta is never one to turn down a Carnival celebration. Here she showed off a “moderate” look for the occasion.

Bengals babe

The “Boys Don’t Cry” songstress gave one of her guys something to smile about when she wore this Cincinnati Bengals look for a performance ahead of Super Bowl LVI in February. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she was coy about her dating life but did admit: “One of my men is playing there.”

Urban Cowgirl

Anitta had her assets on full display during the SI Swimsuit launch concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

What a View

Anitta, who showed off several head-turning looks during Paris Fashion Week early March 2022, wore a Moschino look that was “a piece of art.”

Bling Ring

A rhinestone bra and baggy ripped jeans were her outfit of choice during the Réveillon N1 concert in December of 2021.

