Ring in Your Weekend With Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta and Tinashe
What better way to continue celebrating Women’s History Month than with the release of our 2021 Swimsuit Issue launch party concert? The private concert was hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and featured all-world musicians Anitta, Tinashe and Megan Thee Stallion, all of whom were photographed for the issue. Watching these performances caused our jaws to hit the floor and we couldn’t be more excited to share them with you.
Learn more about these women below.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion, one of three 2021 SI Swimsuit cover models, is a three-time Grammy Award winner, philanthropist and ever-evolving cultural icon. From releasing her critically acclaimed and gold-certified debut album, Good News, to earning three global-record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B, Megan has proved to be unstoppable. Named the 2021 Grammy Best New Artist, she has also won nine BET Award, including back-to-back honors as Best Female Hip Hop Artist.
Megan, a native of Houston, was also honored as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020. In October 2020, following a powerful and politically charged performance on Saturday Night Live that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, Megan published her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed and accompanying visual with The New York Times.
Megan Thee Stallion was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Rings by Jlani. Anklet by 8 Other Reasons.
Anitta
Anitta is a leading force in a new generation of Latin American musical artists. Having released albums in 2013, ’14 and ’16 in her home country of Brazil, she expanded her worldwide footprint, performing in the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Games. Beginning in 2014, Anitta won Best Brazilian Act five years in a row at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Her most recent release, Kisses, in 2019, marked her first trilingual album, with songs in Spanish, Portuguese and English; the work was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award. She has amassed 59.5 million Instagram followers and over 15 million YouTube subscribers and charted for the first time on U.S. Top 40 radio in 2021 with her single “Girl from Rio.”
Anitta was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Earrings by Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry.
Tinashe
Tinashe is not only a multi-platinum-certified R&B disruptor singer, writer and dancer, but she also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs and edits. As a result, she blazes past any and all boundaries, taking full control of her independence as she revs up to release her latest project “333”, a multi-track compilation featuring her latest singles “Pasadena” ft. the likes of Buddy, and “Bouncin.”
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Devon Windsor.