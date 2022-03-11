Ring in Your Weekend With Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta and Tinashe

Megan Thee Stallion, one of three 2021 SI Swimsuit cover models, is a three-time Grammy Award winner, philanthropist and ever-evolving cultural icon. From releasing her critically acclaimed and gold-certified debut album, Good News, to earning three global-record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B, Megan has proved to be unstoppable. Named the 2021 Grammy Best New Artist, she has also won nine BET Award, including back-to-back honors as Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Megan, a native of Houston, was also honored as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020. In October 2020, following a powerful and politically charged performance on Saturday Night Live that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, Megan published her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed and accompanying visual with The New York Times.

Megan Thee Stallion was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Rings by Jlani. Anklet by 8 Other Reasons.