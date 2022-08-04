Ashley Graham Shares Post-Pregnancy Hair-Loss Journey

Ashley Graham has made a practice of being open with her followers about her pregnancy and motherhood journey. Before and after giving birth to twins, the body positivity icon hasn’t shied away from posting vulnerable pictures and videos on her IG, sharing the behind-the-scenes, unfiltered moments of her life.

Her most recent post shares an all-too-common side effect of post-pregnancy life: hair loss in new moms. The American Academy of Dermatology Association states, “Many new moms see noticeable hair loss a few months after having a baby. This is normal — and not true hair loss. Dermatologists refer to this condition as excessive hair shedding. The excessive shedding is caused by falling estrogen levels.” While it’s nothing to worry about medically, it can be a distressing situation for those who experience it.

The 2016 SI Swimsuit cover model welcomed twin sons Malachi and Roman on January 7. Accompanying a series of photos, she captioned, “swipe to see my hairline coming in 🥲”.

This is not Graham’s first bout with postpartum hair loss. In an interview with Parents last year, she said that her “whole hairline fell out” four months after giving birth to son Isaac in January 2020. It’s great that Graham continues to normalize all of the changes women’s bodies go through before, during and after pregnancy.