Our pocketbooks are prepped and Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. We’re on the hunt for big discounts and we’re focusing on popular fashion, fitness and swim items.

Amazon Prime Day is set to officially kick off the morning of Tuesday, July 12 and end the evening of July 13. Don’t let that hold you back as Amazon has already kicked off its two-day event with major deals across every category, including fashion, fitness, beauty, personal care and so much more.

Let us be your guide to all of the deals already happening this weekend and be sure to check back as we continually update our favorite finds during Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event.

Best Early Prime Day Women’s Fashion Deals

We know–it’s the middle of summer, it’s hard to even fathom buying a puffer jacket in the middle of July. But it’s never too early to stock up your fashionable winter apparel, especially before the prices pop during the busy season. Check out this beautiful yellow jacket with zip pockets and elasticized cuffs, also available in plus sizes.

This could be the perfect little black dress–or burgundy, pink, navy or animal print, for that matter. Try on this versatile dress that can function as both work and evening attire. Reviewers claim that it is made of a slightly heavier material and avoids creasing, has cap sleeves that aren’t so unforgiving around your arms, and gives a flattering fit over the stomach and hips.

The most common review of this classic sleeveless scoop neck jumpsuit is that it’s comfortable, soft and good quality. The jumpsuit is available in 14 colors, with the sustainably sourced rayon blend available in six hues.

A collaboration between Mae and Glamorise, this camisole sports bra was designed for maximum comfort. Made with a two-way stretch, extra hook and adjustable eye closure, and moisture wicking material, this is an underlayer must-have especially when you’re hitting the gym.

With a close-but-comfortable fit that doesn’t look boxy nor fit too tightly, these classic-fit short-sleeved tees are just what you need for summer. Great for working from home, running errands or dressing up with a cardigan and a pair of slacks, they are a versatile staple for any closet.

There’s no need to upsell this camisole set. Choose from 25 different sets of four, with colors ranging from burgundy, nude, light pink, blue, black, brown and more.

Best Early Prime Day Men’s Fashion Deals

Knock 15% off this Amazon Essentials men’s sweatshirt during Prime Day. This is one of the most popular men’s sweatshirts on the market, with almost 35,000 reviews. Made for a loose, relaxed fit, it sports a full-length zipper closure for easy on and off. Some women shoppers also find its fit and quality perfect for a slouchy look, especially when traveling.

This straight leg fit comes in eight colors and sizes 29 to 42. And while you can’t go wrong with a traditional khaki brown or light gray, we particularly love the summery wheat and olive tones.

These slim-fit stretch khakis are the perfect addition to any outfit. With a fitted hip and thigh and tapered leg, this gentle stretch khaki comes in 13 colors and a huge selection of sizes. The light gray starts at $20.40, 15% off the regular price.

With over 5,000 ratings, these Amazon Essentials Men’s Polos are a casual yet dressy staple wardrobe option. Made from 100% cotton jersey, the shirts are machine washable and available in 15 color options. You won’t want to miss out on this early Prime Day deal: Already 15% off, these polos are averaging less than $14 a piece.

Best Early Prime Day Kid’s Fashion Deals

Snag this adorable set of four unisex cotton shorts featuring a variety of solid colors, pictures and patterns.

Coming in packs of three and five, these jersey boys’ tank tops come in a variety of colors and patterns. Made from 100% cotton, they are machine washable and feature a crew neckline for a comfortable fit.

Fill her closet with this versatile playwear romper set. We love the mix-and-match colors, from rainbows and stripes to cheetah print and butterflies.

Best Early Prime Day Fitness Apparel Deals

These Amazon Essential shorts are a must-have for the summer. Made from a soft terry fleece and elasticized waistband with drawstring, these shorts come in six colors and plus sizes.

Get a five set of women’s running socks, with a low-cut heel tab to prevent scratches and a cushioned sole for arch support.

Shop the latest leggings, from high-rise pocket shorts and tummy control capris, to bootleg and bermuda short leggings. Prices start as low as $11.20 for Bally shorts, $15 for Marika leggings and $35 for Jessica Simpson sportswear.

Currently 15% off, these Telaleo compression shorts are intended to be performance base layers for running, cross training, baseball and gym wear. Made from a lightweight and elastic fabric, the shorts are moisture-wicking and offer UV protection as well.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers and Gear

Just like many other fitness trackers on the market, the Amazon-brand Halo View tracker keeps track of your heart rate, steps, sleep score and blood oxygen levels. Initial purchase includes a 12-month membership for all of the features, including workout programs. The membership will auto renew at the end of the term for $3.99 per month plus tax. You can manage and cancel your subscription within your Amazon account.

The latest in the Apple lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7 includes a group of specialized health features like monitoring blood oxygen, taking an ECG and tracking activity levels and workouts. With a larger display that is easy to read, the Series 7 has a faster charging time than the older models, and the Always-On Retina display is a huge plus–no more pressing a button to get the screen to flash on.

Currently marked down 30%, you can now snag the Fitbit Charge 5 for $104.49. It tracks real-time pace and distance without your phone using built-in GPS, calorie burns, heart rate, active minus and stress responses. It also comes with a six-month premium membership.

While the black Fitbit Luxe is down to $92.99 (a 28% discount), we personally love the sleek design of the Lunar White band ($109.95). It looks more like a piece of jewelry than a fitness tracker. It gets up to five days of battery life, the same heart rate trends and calorie burn as the other Fitbit trackers, and a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

I love my Fitbit Versa 3 and can personally attest that it’s worth the dollars spent (even as I paid full price). It functions as a fitness tracker and also gives me smartphone alerts (like text messages and calls received). You can track your real-time pace and distance with the built-in GPS (as with the Fitbit Charge 5), your stress levels, heart rate zones, sleep scores, and you get up to six days of battery life on a full charge.

Suitable for both men and women, especially beginniers, this Shishae Resistance Band kit comes with five resistance levels, starting from 10 pounds up to 115 pounds of resistance. It’s made with latex material for a no-slip workout.

This reflective runners belt fits phones under seven inches and is designed to carry keys, cash, cards and earbuds. It accommodates waist sizes from 27 inches to 45 inches through the adjustable belt. The reflective strips help with safety when running or walking in the dark.

Best Early Prime Day Swim Deals

If you’re surfing, diving, snorkeling or just want protection sitting under your umbrella on the beach, check out this long-sleeved UV sun protection rash guard with adjustable sides. It comes in 15 colors and sizes range between x-small to xx-large.

From running to surfing, we love the explosion of patterns and colors on these swim shorts. They come with a mesh lining and are made of a quick-drying fabric the company claims will dry in less than 10 minutes.

Currently priced at almost 30% off, this bandeau bikini top with high-waisted cheeky bikini bottoms are just what you need for summer in the sun. Not only does this price point not break the bank, you can pick from 36 patterns.

The reviews are what sold us on this ruched high-cut one piece swimsuit. With so many colors and patterns to pick from, how could you resist having only one? The orange and leopard prints are striking, but there’s also solids (like red and pink), sunflowers, American flags and many more.

