16 Top-Rated Amazon Style Finds That You’ll Wear All the Time

We’re no strangers to an Amazon haul. One minute you’re ordering dish soap, and the next you have a cart full of snacks, home décor, batteries and new luggage. But some of our favorite things browse? Clothing and accessories.

Amazon is a surprising go-to when it comes to finding high-quality basics at affordable prices, best-selling products from popular brands, and dupes for trendy products that’ll cost you a lot less.

It can be time-consuming to find those hidden gems, sorting through the site and sifting to find the real reviews. That’s why we’ve taken on the challenge of rounding up some of our favorite style finds for women and men, from a set of moisture-wicking tees for the gym to the perfect pair of leggings.

High-Waisted Yoga Pants ($22.99; amazon.com)

If you’re anything like us, you really can’t have enough leggings. This Amazon-available style is high quality, especially for its price point which is nearly four times less than other popular options. The matte finish is modern and trendy, the seams are flattering and the waistband is a dream, compressive but still comfortable. These pants come in 17 different colors, from your basic black and navy to eye-popping blue blossom and rose red.

Dockers Men’s Perfect Classic Fit Shorts (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

These versatile shorts can be dressed up for an outdoor wedding or down for a day on the beach. No matter how you opt to wear them, the sleek design and slight stretch in the fabric makes for a comfortable yet presentable option that’ll get tons of wear.

Eva Shoulder Handbag ($33.14, originally $38.99; amazon.com)

Shoulder bags are the purse-of-choice nowadays, but designer options can cost a fortune. This stylish but far more affordable option is durable and spacious enough for all your everyday necessities -- phone, wallet, keys and sunglasses -- with room to spare.

Levi’s 505 Jeans (starting at $22.33; amazon.com)

A pair of well-fitting jeans is a must-have in anyone’s wardrobe, and you can’t go wrong with these classic regular-fit Levi’s. They’re available in many different washes (over 45 available options) as well as a “big and tall” fit.

adidas Logo Strapback Cap ($23.05, originally $26; amazon.com)

Featuring the iconic trefoil branding on the front and back, this adidas cap is made with a 100% cotton sweatband and is available in more than 30 different colors. Though it’s one size, reviewers note that it works equally well for both men and women.

Gold Plated Simulated Diamond Ring (starting at $13.95; amazon.com)

Inexpensive stacking rings that don’t look cheap are hard to come by, but this option from Amazon is one of the best we’ve come across. These hypoallergenic, Zirconia bands stand up against cooking, cleaning and basically anything we put it through without any discoloration or dreaded green marks. It comes in rose, white, yellow and a multi-colored tri set.

Dry-Fit Moisture Wicking Athletic T-Shirt ($32.99; amazon.com)

These moisture-wicking tees are perfect for everyday gym wear -- they’re quick-drying, soft and optimal for all different types of activities. They even provide protection from UV rays, so you don’t have to worry about sun damage if you’re working outdoors.

Large Claw Clips ($13.97; amazon.com)

Claw clips are truly one of the best hair accessories, and these are great if you have thick hair. They’re big enough to hold a lot of hair back without being too bulky or heavy. The matte finish feels luxe and helps to keep your hair from slipping or snagging.

Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Sweatshirt ($12.50, originally $22.00; amazon.com)

You can’t go wrong with a classic crewneck from Hanes. These are a fan favorite, available in a range of bright and neutral colors and in eight different sizes.

Retro Rectangle Sunglasses ($12.95, originally $15.95; amazon.com)

Vintage-inspired sunglasses are an easy way to amp up any outfit. This slim, rectangular style is on-trend and available in a ton of colors with gray, brown, and even pink lenses.

Longline Sports Bra ($21.99; amazon.com)

Described as the perfect option in lieu of a certain cult-fave workout tank, this versatile sports bra doubles as a chic workout staple and a cute crop top. It’s full coverage but still flattering, lightweight and sweat-wicking.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boot (starting at $83.95; amazon.com)

Spotted on celebs like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowsk, and Hailey Bieber, this iconic Ugg mini boot is everywhere lately. It’s our go-to lazy day, running-errands shoe that’s just as comfortable as a slipper.

Cotton Robe (starting at $20.99; amazon.com)

A plush cotton robe is one of those items you never knew you needed until you have one. This lightweight option is made from 100% cotton. It’s both durable and soft -- an ideal combination when it comes to a piece of loungewear that will last years.

Bootcut Yoga Pants ($29.99; amazon.com)

Skinny jeans have been deemed uncool, and the recent trend hasn’t spared our favorite athleisure staple. Bootcut leggings are less form-fitting than the standard fare and make it easy to put together an IG-worthy loungewear look. Lucky for all of us, this Amazon option is just as durable and high-quality as other far pricier leggings.

Timex Women’s Watch ($39.92, originally $59; amazon.com)

A sleek watch is one of the most timeless accessories, and this option from Timex is no exception. At under $50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a similar time piece that’s as durable and at such an affordable price. It’s water-resistant, easy-to-read and comes with a gold, silver or two-tone band.

Men’s Performance Shorts ($19.90; amazon.com)

These lightweight gym shorts have everything you need at a reasonable price: a comfortable and roomy fit, moisture-wicking fabric and pockets. With a variety of colors and patterns to pick from, why would you choose anything else?

