17 Beauty and Style Gifts for Mother’s Day

Spoil the mama in your life with one of these items.

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, there’s no time like the present to pick out the perfect gift for your mom and to ensure it arrives on time. So whether she’s a beauty fanatic, lover of all things fashion or just always after the latest in skincare, we’ve rounded up 17 options so you won’t go wrong.



Whether it’s a game-changing hair styling tool, a heavenly soft robe perfect for wintertime, or a gorgeous piece of sentimental jewelry, there’s something for everyone on this list. Plus, we’ve included options at all different price points so you can stock up on everything from super special, luxury gifts to small trinkets to please even the pickiest of people.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fashionable gifts for the stylish mother

Gabbi Bag ($79.99; amazon.com)

If you’re on the hunt for a trendy purse without a designer sticker price, this vegan leather option is worth a look. It’s soft, high-quality and available in a ton of fun different colors. Celebrities at New York Fashion Week were even spotted rocking it, making it a perfect option.

Capri Sneaker ($268; koio.co)