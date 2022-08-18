Bobbi Brown Released a New Eyeshadow Kit Inspired by Saje Nicole

Bobbi Brown launched her wildly popular cosmetics line Bobbi Brown Essentials in 1991. Over the years, she’s had numerous muses serving as inspiration to create new products. Now, she has turned to 2021 Swim Search finalist Saje Nicole for her latest makeup kit launch for her second beauty brand, Jones Road. (She left her namesake company in 2016 and started Jones Road in 2020.)

Brown released a video on Instagram on August 17 explaining the reasoning behind the new “Saje Set,” which includes three products: lipstick, eyeshadow and oil stick.

“I don’t believe in covering up natural beauty,” Brown said in the clip. “But I like to teach people how to transition makeup from the summer to the fall. So I created the Saje Set, which is basically inspired by one of my favorite models, Saje, who I want you guys to get to know. This beautiful woman has the most incredible skin. She has the most incredible positive energy. She just shows confidence. She shows being comfortable in her skin. I first saw Saje when she was in Sports Illustrated. She is a beautiful girl inside and out.”

Brown designed the products to work on anyone’s skin and allows customers to choose their preferred color to customize the set. For example, Saje is wearing a ruby lip tint, “so pretty” and “dark brown” eyeshadows and the oil stick in the campaign. The goal is to master a no-makeup look for the fall, a skill Saje masters.

Of course, the model was equally excited by the launch, taking to her own Instagram account to make an announcement. “Everyone loves an effortless, chic look, and @jonesroadbeauty has delivered! Introducing MY NEW SET, “The Saje Set” with @jonesroadbeauty,” she wrote.

Brown also provided a tip for making your eyes stand out using her Best Eyeshadow products (which come in 15 shades). “Either choose a shadow that adds definition, such as the Dark Brown or BCITW shades, or choose a shadow that will add a pop of color. Then pair this shadow with a much lighter shade such as Cream or Chic to be used as your highlighter for the inner eye and brow bone.”