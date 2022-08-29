Camille Kostek Channels Pamela Anderson With Her Latest Look

Camille Kostek is channeling another blonde bombshell with her latest look. The SI Swimsuit model has cut bangs, emulating the signature style of Pamela Anderson. “A Morning in Malibu,” the 2019 SI Swimsuit cover model wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos showing off her new look. “Oh and I finally committed and went full force pammy bangs.” Clearly, she’s embracing California beach life much like the Baywatch actress. Many of Kostek’s followers loved the new Pammy updo. including SI Swimsuit’s 2022 cover star Yumi Nu, who responded, “So gorgeous.”

The Dancing with Myself host is not the only one to bring back the 90’s to Y2K trend. Of course, actress Lily James, who starred as Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, was seen on and off the set with the bouncy blowouts. Hair stylist Chris Appleton showed off the similar look he crafted for 2022 cover star Kim Kardashian for an appearance on The Ellen Show, and 2021 Swim Search finalist Kristen Louelle often sports the wispy bangs and voluminous waves.

TikTok is full of tutorial videos showing how to recreate the look and the hashtag #pamelaandersonhair has more than 28 million views. The best part of wearing hair like this is the messier the better. To do this at home, simply put your hair in a high bun, pulling some pieces out and pinning them in place. For the bangs, you will need to use a round brush, curling iron or hot roller to add more volume and then have two pieces of face-framing hair on each side. Spray generously with hair spray and you have arrived back in the ‘90s!