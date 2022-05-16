Skip to main content
Kim Kardashian Shares Thoughts on Her 2022 SI Swimsuit Cover

You can view the 2022 photo shoot for Kim Kardashian here.

Pop culture icon Kim Kardashian really needs no introduction. One of the four SI Swimsuir cover models, the media personality has pretty much conquered every major industry starting with her breakout reality show series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that first aired in 2007. Since then, the mom of four has created an uber-popular mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood; a photo book Selfish; appeared as an actress in several movies and launched many products, including her wildly successful KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Skims shapewear. All the while, Kardashian has developed a following of hundreds of millions of followers on Instagram and appeared on countless magazine covers like Vogue and the internet-breaking Paper Magazine. Not surprisingly, the trendsetter was named one of the 100 most influential people on Time magazine’s ’15 list, and in ’21 Forbes estimated Kardashian’s net worth at $1 billion. The star has also used her prominence for good. She advocates for the recognition of the Armenian genocide and lobbies lawmakers—including the president—for prison reform, successfully getting clemency for inmates who were wrongfully convicted. Her passion for prison reform inspired Kardashian to become a lawyer, and she is completing a four-year law apprenticeship. But, even after all her monumental achievements, Kardashian still never appeared in SI Swimsuit until this year, when she made her debut on the ’22 cover.

