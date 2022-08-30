Skip to main content
Camille Kostek Has Epic Fashion Moment With Lil Nas X at MTV VMAs

The SI Swimsuit model wore iconic Mugler for her big night out.

Camille Kostek is a ’90s baby and is bringing the fashion and the glam of that decade to the present day. For the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model put her new Pamela Anderson-inspired bangs on full display while stepping onto the black carpet for Sunday’s show. With her hair in an up-do, the focus was kept on her Mugler ensemble, consisting of black pants that sat high on her hips along with a black cropped button down and a cropped denim jacket and gloves.

“Final looks before I ran out the door to the @vmas shoutout to my team for making me feel my best before I stepped out,” Kostek posted on Instagram. “makeup by @meganlanoux • hair styled by @mitchellramazon • cut and color @theparlr • wearing @muglerofficial styled by @danielleandalix.”

Of course, all eyes may have been on Kostek, but it was Lil Nas X who had her attention as they both posed for photographers at the same time. The “Montero” singer arrived after Kostek in a Harris Reed number that made her jaw drop. “Watch the moment I see @lilnasx fit for the @vmas then realize we are sharing the carpet,” she wrote in a second post from the night. “Good thing I didn’t have to follow up that look.”

She even took a moment to let him know of her adoration under his round-up from his big night where he won three Moonmen. “5th slide, hey it was an honor posing next to you,” she commented. Aside from her fan-girl moment on the carpet, inside the show the Dancing with Myself host was never not dancing. She had the best time watching Anitta take the stage as well as Fergie with Jack Harlow. 

