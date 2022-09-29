Chrissy Teigen’s Best Halloween Looks Over the Years

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of not holding back. The SI Swimsuit cover star is never afraid to speak her mind and always finds an excuse to celebrate. So, when it comes to a holiday like Halloween, you know she’s all in. And we’ve certainly seen that by some of the elaborate costumes she’s donned over the years (sometimes more than one in a single season). But which are the best? Well, here are some of our favorite looks.

Morticia Addams

In 2021, Teigen got the whole family involved by having everyone dress up as a member of the Addams family. The model was the famous matriarch of the family—Morticia Addams—while husband John Legend took on the role of Morticia’s husband, Gomez. Their kids Luna and Miles dressed up as Wednesday and Pugsley and Teigen's mom, Pepper, even got in on the fun as Grandmama.

Beauty Pageant Queen

Chrissy Teigen attends Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

For Heidi Klum’s 12th annual Halloween bash in 2011, Teigen opted for a cute-meets-creepy look. The cookbook author dressed up as a child beauty queen in a pink ensemble and blonde hair that had very JonBenét Ramsey vibes.

Queen Elizabeth

Teigen paid homage to Queen Elizabeth in 2018 by dressing up as Her Royal Highness for Halloween. So, naturally, Legend was Prince Charles.

Carmen Miranda

The TV personality transformed into 1940s movie star Carmen Miranda in 2021. The elaborate costume featured an over-the-top fruit hat and banana accessories.

Black Swan

The psychological horror film Black Swan came out in 2010, but 10 years later Teigen opted to resurrect the character which won Natalie Portman an Academy Award. The model wore the white version of the costume in the hit film, similarly featured in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Shake it Off." See our guide for how to achieve this makeup look here.