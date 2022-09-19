9 Easy and Creative Halloween Makeup Ideas to Do at Home

Halloween shouldn’t be stressful, but I never know what to dress up as and never want to go as something so cliché or typical. I also don’t want to break the bank buying a costume I will only wear once, so I ultimately just avoid this candy-filled holiday all together. This year I’m planning well ahead and have realized that with makeup, there are so many options that can also be super creative and budget friendly.

Most of the products are already in your makeup bag, and if not, they will be welcome additions for the future. Donning glam from cult favorite shows like HBO’s Euphoria or Netflix’s Bridgerton is an easy way to dress up or go as your ’90s icons like Pamela Anderson or Selena Quintanilla just like our 2022 cover star Ciara did last year. Keep scrolling for inspiration from some of our favorite SI Swim ladies like Gigi Hadid, Emily DiDonato, Olivia Culpo and more so that you too aren’t left scrambling the day of October 31, or for any of the costume parties that come up along the way.

Camille Kostek killed two birds with one stone and dressed up as her man Rob Gronkowski. Use a thick, black eyeliner for your own look. Unfortunately, the rings need to be won to be worn!

Sandy Olsson

Gigi Hadid nailed this Sandy Olsson look from Grease. This classic glam is easily achievable and a costume nearly anyone will immediately recognize.

Black Cat

Olivia Culpo’s makeup artist, Lauren Kunijo, overaccentuated her eye makeup and built up her lips, which is something completely achievable at home. Throw on a black jumpsuit and you will be purrfect.

Selena Quintanilla

Ciara was the Biddy Biddy Bomb Bomb (get it!) as the ultimate Selena. Find a deep red matte lipstick and overline the lips to create the singer’s pout.

Ballerina

Chrissy Teigen’s glam focused on using white shades for her ballerina moment. Cover cheeks and around the eyes for the frosted look.

Daphne Bridgerton

Bring Daphne to the present time with peach tones and soft curls.

Euphoria cast

Emily DiDonato’s makeup artist Misha Shahzada transformed the Covey founder into a character from the HBO hit. Shimmer, bold colors and a winged liner complete this glam.

Cleopatra

Duckie Thot was a golden goddess with this Halloween look. To recreate Cleopatra at home, it will take gold everything – eyeshadow and head piece.

The Mask

Gigi Hadid went for it and was ready to partayyy as Jim Carrey’s The Mask. This will take lots of green makeup but is absolutely achievable at home.

