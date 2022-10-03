8 Makeup Trends to Embrace This Fall

This fall, makeup looks are going to vary from simple to striking. Fall beauty typically showcases moody tones and darker colors. This year we can expect to veer slightly off that track, seeing more expressive shades as well as the same bright and dewy complexions we saw this summer. We’ve rounded up a few ideas that are as inspiring as they are achievable (even for those of us who are, how do we say, less than skilled when it comes to makeup). Either way, these looks are perfect to usher in the cooler days to come.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Bold Lip

A sultry red lip is in this autumn, matte or glossy take your pick. This is a great trick to making your teeth look pearly white, too. We love this Dior Forever Together Red ($42).

Metallic Lids

Metallic eyeshadow with cool undertones like this subtle sage shade are a perfect look for day or night this fall. Try the long wearing cream eyeshadow from rms Beauty in Sunbeam ($26).

Smoky Smudge

Smoky imprecise liner and shadow are going to take over. The days of pin sharp liner are gone as softer, smudged eyes maintain the same drama while giving a grungy and vintage feel. If you aren’t daring enough to opt for the entire eye-encompassing style, this look can be done more subtly, too. The Fenty Beauty Flypencil ($23) is a great option to help achieve this look.

Extra Bashful Blush

Burnt blush is one of the easiest and most dependable trends. Saturated rose, peach and terra-cotta hues are perfect to bring warmth into the cheek and add some color to your complexion. Don’t hold back, there is no such thing as too much in this case. The DreamStick Cream Blush from persona ($26) is perfect for layering and building this look.

Blue is the New Black

This year fall looks are not being limited to neutral tones. Blue lids, with shades ranging from pacific to cobalt to cerulean (thank you Miranda Priestly), have been popping up everywhere we look. Add this Patrick Starrr Visionarry Eyeshadow Palette ($21) to your bag to achieve this look this fall.

Bleached Brows

However polarizing the opinions may be, bleached brows are going nowhere this fall. With more and more familiar faces trying their hand at the trend (including 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Ponton), one thing is for sure: you never know until you try. That being said, make sure you have some dye on hand if things go south and you’ll be back in business in no time. The Creator Bleach Brow ($6.40) is perfect if you aren't ready to commit to bleaching but want to try out the look.

Barely There,

Barely there, natural, dewy skin never goes out of style. It’s an everyday option with unending wearbility. Cream-based products provide the perfect blendability for a “no makeup, makeup” finish. We always recommend starting with a moisturized base, which is where the Cream Moisturizer from Charlotte Tilbury ($255) comes in.

Embellishments

Face embellishments ranging from subtle details to full bling will be out and about in force this fall. You'll find these Easy Peasy Face Gems from Urban Outfitters ($8) in our bag all season.