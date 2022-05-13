Olivia Ponton achieved internet fame at 19 in early 2020, shortly after signing to Wilhelmina Models NYC. Since then, the Florida native has amassed more than 10 million followers on her social media platforms, where she promotes the importance of physical and mental health. The SI Swimsuit rookie has appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Alice + Olivia and Marc Jacobs and is prominent within the LGBTQ+ community after opening up to Teen Vogue about her bisexuality during Pride Month ’21.