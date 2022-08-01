Hailey Clauson Shares Hair and Makeup Routine Ahead of Photo Shoot

In 2016, one year removed from her rookie appearance, Hailey Clauson landed the SI Swimsuit Issue cover. With the experience of that career-altering moment and three more SI Swim appearances, the model opened her own boutique agency in Los Angeles. where she is the creative director, partner and photographer. Clauson returned to the SI Swimsuit fold for the 2022 issue and gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her hair and makeup beauty routine.

Skin Prep

Clauson begins by washing her face and using serum, then opts for a Ren beauty moisturizer like this one ($50). “I’m going to put on my moisturizer that has a little bit of sunscreen in it,” she says.

Bronzer

“So my look today – I’m just going to go super natural and bronzy,” she says. “I want it to kind of look like I’m not wearing makeup and happened to roll out of bed like this. I love this Chanel bronzer ($50). It’s more creamy so it blends into your skin nicely and it doesn’t really give you that line look that a lot of bronzers give your face.”

Clauson reminds us of the crucial detail with bronzers which is to blend, blend, blend. “You want to blend it out so it doesn’t just look like a line on your cheeks. You want to make sure you get your ears and your neck, around your forehead, even up to your eyelids,” she explains.

Eye Shadow

Next she grabs her Tartlette eye shadow palette ($42) and explains that she “usually sticks with browns because I have super hooded eyes, so it can look heavy and make my eyes look really small so I want them to look bigger and brighter.”

Brows

Clauson then tunes us into what she says is the key to her routine. “The most important step is the eyebrows. I feel like it really sculpts the face and kind of sets the overall look. So I’m just going to brush them up and then I’ll put some eye gel on.” (While Clauson doesn’t spill her brand of choice, we love this brow gel from Benefit ($38).)

Hair

Clauson has a surprisingly uncomplicated hair routine. “Normally I like to keep my hair pretty simple,” she says. “ I like to smoothen it out so I’ll straighten all these little curly parts or I’ll use old-school big hot rollers and for that 90’s look if I’m going out. Then I’ll straighten it so it’s not super curly but it gives that full voluptuous look.” She finishes doing her hair by saying, “Literally to finish it off, I’m going to use a little bit of this Oribe texturizing spray ($49), just at the ends. All right. So this is my final look. My makeup’s done, my hair is done and I am ready for the day.”

Finishing Touches

Before getting dressed and heading to her shoot, Clauson adds a little bit of highlighter and then sprays her face to set the makeup. Try the Charlotte Tilbury bronzer ($29) and COOLA makeup setting spray with SPF ($36)