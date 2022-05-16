Hailey Clauson was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts along with Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Christen Harper, Tanaye White, and Georgina Burke.

Clauson has appeared in SI Swimsuit every year following her 2015 debut until 2019. You can find her 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 galleries here. The California native got her start in modeling at age 14 and appeared in Jay- Z’s “Empire State of Mind” video in 2009.

Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much-needed R & R. For such a tiny island, Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports to, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.

The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini.

Hair: Anthony Cristiano

Makeup: Jodie Boland

Photographer: Ben Watts

