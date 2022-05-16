Hailey Clauson 2022: Barbados
Hailey Clauson was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts along with Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Christen Harper, Tanaye White, and Georgina Burke.
Clauson has appeared in SI Swimsuit every year following her 2015 debut until 2019. You can find her 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 galleries here. The California native got her start in modeling at age 14 and appeared in Jay- Z’s “Empire State of Mind” video in 2009.
Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much-needed R & R. For such a tiny island, Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports to, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.
To learn more about Barbados click here. | To plan your vacation to Barbados click here.
The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Ben Watts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Earrings by Electric Picks.
Shop swimsuits by Leslie Amon: Create this look with the Classic Low Waist Bandana bottoms (now on sale for $37). Drawing inspiration from the colors and contrasts of both land and sea, Leslie Amon designs swimsuits that are sure to satisfy your playful side.
Shop earrings by Electric Picks: Ali Hoops ($68)
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Gil Rodriguez. Earrings by BaubleBar.
Shop swimsuits by Gil Rodriguez: Shop this look with the light and breathable Lilah linen bikini top ($86) and matching Lilah linen bikini bottom ($80).
Shop earrings by BaubleBar: If you love simple yet eye-catching jewelry like this, you can find a similar style with the Isa Huggie Hoop ($42) in white enamel.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Natasha Tonic. Vintage earrings.
Shop swimsuits by Natasha Tonic: Made entirely of eco-friendly, natural hemp fiber, the Wimbledon bikini top ($75) and Wimbledon bikini bottom ($65) are antimicrobial, UV resistant and versatile enough to double as both lingerie or activewear (when not on the beach).
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Top by Rowing Blazers.
Shop swimsuits by It’s Now Cool: The 90’s Bikini Bottom ($70), available in a multitude of prints and colors, boasts a higher rise through the hips and mid cut coverage on the back.
Shop women’s cropped tops by Rowing Blazers: Rowing Blazers creates timeless clothing committed to lasting a lifetime. This cropped rugby ($195) can be found alongside 10+ other rugby styles offered.
Shop earrings by Electric Picks: The Ali Hoops ($68) feature subtle texture and can be worn alongside any of the many other gold hoops Electric Picks has to offer.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by Electric Picks. Necklace by Phoenix and Roze.
Shop swimsuits by Toxic Sadie Swimwear: Toxic Sadie Swimwear is designed to make you feel your sexiest and most confident. Shop a similar style to this with the Brook top ($39) in olive suede.
Shop earrings by Electric Picks: Ali Hoops ($68).
Shop necklaces by Phoenix and Roze: Similar style, diamond shark tooth charm necklace ($1,750).
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped. Blazer by Rowing Blazers.
Shop swimsuits by Solid and Striped: Solid & Striped was established in New York in November 2012 with a mission to design and produce a timeless collection of swim and loungewear made with the highest-quality European and Japanese fabrics available.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Vintage earrings. Socks by Good Life Clothing. Sneakers by New Balance.
Shop swimsuits by It’s Now Cool: The perfect take on ’90s beachwear, It’s Now Cool designs swimsuits in iconic cuts and unrivaled fabrics. Shop a similar look to this with the Contour crop bikini top ($70) and Contour high-waist bikini bottom ($70).
Shop sneakers by New Balance: You can never own too many pairs of sneakers, and we highly recommend adding a pair similar to these, like the 997H ($89.99), to your collection.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren. Earrings by Electric Picks.
Shop swimsuits by Polo Ralph Lauren: Shop this cropped short-sleeve rashguard ($82) paired with the logo hipster bikini bottom ($64) to achieve a classic look with added coverage on top.
Shop earrings by Electric Picks: The Ali Hoops ($68) are an everyday staple, sure to match any and all outfits.
Shop sandals by Tory Burch: The platform flip flop ($98) by Tory Burch features a one-inch platform decorated with eye-catching stripes and can be found in three other colors.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Lack of Color Accessories. Earrings by Electric Picks. Necklaces by Eklexic and Phoenix and Roze.
Shop swimsuits by Andi Bagus: Gretzky Bikini ($69)
Shop hats by Lack of Color Accessories: This Wave Bucket in pastel pink terry ($99) is made from 100% terry toweling, and the simple yet stylish bucket hat is perfect for beach or park days ahead.
Shop necklaces by Eklexic: 5MM Viper Chain Necklace ($170)
Shop necklaces by Phoenix and Roze: Similar style, Diamond Shark Tooth Charm necklace ($1,750)
Shop shoes by Circus by Sam Edelman: Create a similar look with the Deana Loafer ($90), a pastel loafer with chunky sole and metal hardware.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Natasha Tonic. Vintage earrings.
Shop swimsuits by Natasha Tonic: Made entirely of eco-friendly, natural hemp fiber, the Wimbledon bikini top ($75) and Wimbledon bikini bottom ($65) are antimicrobial, UV resistant and versatile enough to double as both lingerie or activewear (when not on the beach).