Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Think of New Year’s Resolutions

Spoiler alert: Some have trouble sticking to them like the rest of us.

The new year is almost here, and you know what that means? Resolutions time! Yes, many of us use the first of January to decide what changes we want to make in the 12 months ahead. We were curious to see what SI Swimsuit models thought about that annual ritual.

“I always make resolutions,” says Brooks Nader. “I feel like it’s a great way to enter a new year, with fresh ideas and goals.” Kathy Jacobs agrees, adding, “I think it’s a good idea to set an intention for the new year no matter how long it lasts. No resolution is bad if it helps you in any way.”

Meanwhile, Marquita Pring and Katie Austin are more hesitant to set specific goals at this time in the calendar. “I don’t necessarily make New Year’s resolutions,” says Pring. “But I do like thinking of the New Year as a total reset; I find I take the time to slow down over the holiday break and start the year with a fresh new perspective.” Austin adds, “I’m not into New Year’s unrealistic resolutions that make you change your lifestyle in a way you know won’t last.”

Speaking of not lasting, a few of SI Swim models admitted they had failed to keep some past resolutions. “I failed at a dry January once—I had mimosas with girlfriends at brunch on January 1,” reveals Katrina Scott. Nader had a similar problem one year, too. “One time, I decided I wouldn’t drink alcohol for six months,” she says. “I lasted one month; I can’t NOT have champagne on my birthday, February 7.”

“Every year I say I’m going to exercise and some years I do better than others,” says Jacobs. “This year I am adding getting organized [to my list of resolutions]; we'll see how that goes with my ADHD. The struggle is real.”

But these women have had success with making healthy lifestyle changes. What’s their advice?

“I always make health, personal improvement and career goals," says Scott. “I think it’s important to set ourselves up early, though, so the daily patterns and habits don’t hinder our progress a month into the new year. So I hosted a podcast episode on goal setting for the New Year!”

“I love the idea of starting fresh and setting attainable goals for my entire year,” adds Austin. “It’s fun to write down a couple of things you want to accomplish in 2022, then look back at the end of the year and see. I have no regrets about my resolutions because I know what I can take on.”