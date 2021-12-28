Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Publish date:

Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Think of New Year’s Resolutions

Spoiler alert: Some have trouble sticking to them like the rest of us.
Author:
SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper on set in Barbardos.

SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper on set in Barbardos.

The new year is almost here, and you know what that means? Resolutions time! Yes, many of us use the first of January to decide what changes we want to make in the 12 months ahead. We were curious to see what SI Swimsuit models thought about that annual ritual.

“I always make resolutions,” says Brooks Nader. “I feel like it’s a great way to enter a new year, with fresh ideas and goals.” Kathy Jacobs agrees, adding, “I think it’s a good idea to set an intention for the new year no matter how long it lasts. No resolution is bad if it helps you in any way.”

Meanwhile, Marquita Pring and Katie Austin are more hesitant to set specific goals at this time in the calendar. “I don’t necessarily make New Year’s resolutions,” says Pring. “But I do like thinking of the New Year as a total reset; I find I take the time to slow down over the holiday break and start the year with a fresh new perspective.” Austin adds, “I’m not into New Year’s unrealistic resolutions that make you change your lifestyle in a way you know won’t last.”

SI Swimsuit Recommends

Speaking of not lasting, a few of SI Swim models admitted they had failed to keep some past resolutions. “I failed at a dry January once—I had mimosas with girlfriends at brunch on January 1,” reveals Katrina Scott. Nader had a similar problem one year, too. “One time, I decided I wouldn’t drink alcohol for six months,” she says. “I lasted one month; I can’t NOT have champagne on my birthday, February 7.”

“Every year I say I’m going to exercise and some years I do better than others,” says Jacobs. “This year I am adding getting organized [to my list of resolutions]; we'll see how that goes with my ADHD. The struggle is real.”

But these women have had success with making healthy lifestyle changes. What’s their advice?

“I always make health, personal improvement and career goals," says Scott. “I think it’s important to set ourselves up early, though, so the daily patterns and habits don’t hinder our progress a month into the new year. So I hosted a podcast episode on goal setting for the New Year!”

“I love the idea of starting fresh and setting attainable goals for my entire year,” adds Austin. “It’s fun to write down a couple of things you want to accomplish in 2022, then look back at the end of the year and see. I have no regrets about my resolutions because I know what I can take on.”

GettyImages-1063024656
Mental Health & Wellness

How to Stick With New Year’s Resolutions

23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-28 at 8.41.31 AM
Mental Health & Wellness

Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Think of New Year’s Resolutions

Dec 28, 2021
JM-SISWIM-KATIE-AUSTIN-02-129WMWEB
SwimNews

Katie Austin Shares Behind the Scene Details of Her Rookie SI Swimsuit Shoot

Dec 27, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 10.30.38 AM
Fashion

Hervé Léger Launches Icon Collection With SI Swimsuit Models

Dec 27, 2021
Tracy Anderson_October 2021_Credit Alex Cayley_2
Fitness & Movement

Tracy Anderson Reveals Her Holiday Health Hacks

Dec 23, 2021
JM_SISWIM_OLIVIA_PONTON_02_279wm
SwimNews

Meet 2022 Rookie Olivia Ponton

Dec 22, 2021
AM100301
Fashion

Nate Berkus Reveals His Top Holiday Decorating Tips

Dec 21, 2021
x163630_tk17_00001wmweb
SwimNews

SI Swimsuit Launches New App: Meet The Swimfluence Network

Dec 20, 2021
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy