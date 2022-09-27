Hunter McGrady’s Favorite Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Brands to Shop

Shopping for a swimsuit should be a hassle-free experience no matter your size. The reality though is that most brands do not offer size-inclusive (beyond XL) swimwear, which limits what curvier women can buy. Recently designers have been adding more trendy styles, different cuts and additional sizes, but these are few and far between. “I think there is still a major gap in the plus-size swim world,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady says. “I would love to see even more brands come online with more options.”

McGrady, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, relies in part on social media to help her find swimsuit designers when a Google search doesn’t cut it. “Some smaller companies don’t always come up [by searching ‘best plus-size swimwear’], so I will take it to Instagram to ask my followers,” she adds. To save you endless browsing time, below the 29-year-old shares three of her favorite brands that are doing the most for plus-size bodies.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All.

Alpine Butterfly Swim

“I love Alpine Butterfly Swim, who I have worn in SI multiple times! I think what I love most is that she isn’t afraid to go outside of the box. Some curvy girls like to wear the string bikinis and sexier suits. She doesn’t shy away from offering a wide array of options.”

Summersalt Swim

“Summersalt Swim is amazing for a bit more coverage but still so flattering and has gorgeous prints! This is my go-to ‘Mom approved’ swim! You know, the one I bring to the pool with my kid and still feel sexy and confident.”

J.Crew

“As J.Crew has expanded their sizing, I have swooned over their swim every season! It boasts adorable prints while also offering some great solids and neutrals. I wore a lot of J.Crew swim during my last pregnancy as they do some great ruched swim styles which is great for a growing baby bump!”