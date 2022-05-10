Here’s How Kamie Crawford Takes Care of Her Mental Health

For Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re asking our models about their tips and tricks for maintaining a healthy mind. This series is developed in partnership with Maybelline Brave Together. Learn more about our partnership here.

SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford consistently juggles multiple projects simultaneously. The former Miss Teen USA is a content creator, co-host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, podcast host and model. And now she’s added SI Swimsuit rookie to her long list of impressive endeavors. But what the 29-year-old loves most about her various platforms is being able to use them to raise awareness of important issues.

How do you take care of your mental health?

“Therapy has become a major part of my life for over a year now and it has really transformed me as a woman. I realized that while I had gotten myself through a lot of things, I still had life experiences and trauma that I didn’t need to carry the weight of alone. I’m in virtual therapy once a week and I’ve grown in the ways that I manage my stress, overthinking and so much more. Fitness has also played a huge role in boosting my mood and my overall well-being. I’m in the gym at least three times a week with my trainer, Six, who really counts as my second therapist.”

What does a mental health day look like for you?

“I’m all about taking mental health days off to reset. I’ll leave my phone on Do Not Disturb for as long as possible, order Pho and lay on the couch for as long as my heart desires. The key to this is talking myself out of thinking that I don’t deserve to take a break or that I haven’t done enough in my day or week to rest my body and my mind. It’s a struggle sometimes but I remind myself that I can’t pour from an empty cup and whatever it takes to refill it needs to be honored.”

What has been your biggest takeaway from prioritizing your mental health?

“Everyone can benefit from therapy. I used to think that I was my own best therapist/advisor and while I definitely trust my own judgment, it’s so nice having an unbiased professional to vent to and gain a different perspective from. Also having someone (other than your mom) that reminds you to give yourself grace. Something about it just hits different!”

If you, or someone you know needs support, Text TOGETHER to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.