SI Swimsuit Welcomes Maybelline as Official Pay With Change Partner

Today, we are excited to announce our second official Pay With Change partner, Maybelline. Maybelline’s Brave Together initiative and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are joining forces to drive awareness of the mental health issues that affect women everywhere by amplifying key voices, decreasing stigma, and creating change.

An estimated one in five people are affected by anxiety or depression. Maybelline’s Brave Together is a global initiative committed to supporting those who live with or know someone living with depression.

Over the years, SI Swimsuit has been committed to shedding light on tough conversations. In 2018 golfer/model Paige Spiranac shared her struggles after being the target of online bullying, SI Swimsuit rookie Cindy Kimberly has been transparent with her audience about her mental health struggles and Katrina Scott has shared her raw journey with infertility. We know that by opening up and being vulnerable, we help show other women that they aren’t alone in their struggles, and can help encourage women to seek the help and support they need.

Maybelline and Sports Illustrated will work together to continue setting an example of radical vulnerability and honesty around these issues. "When we announced Pay With Change, we set out to change the cost of doing business from just a monetary value to a currency of doing good – choosing only to celebrate and partner with companies who are creating change for women in the varied ways they need it,” says SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. “This is exactly what our partner Maybelline proves they are committed to doing with their incredible Brave Together initiative, which was created to help destigmatize anxiety and depression and provide real time assistance and support for those in need. We are immeasurably proud to partner with a company committed to such important and meaningful change, and we couldn’t be more excited to highlight Maybelline as an inaugural Changemaker partner."

If you, or someone you know needs support, Text TOGETHER to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.

