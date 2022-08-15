Katrina Scott's Maternity Fashion Staples

SI Swimsuit model and fitness entrepreneur Katrina Scott has always spoken candidly about her journey to motherhood. Following two years of fertility struggles, the Tone It Up founder – who made history as the first visibly pregnant woman to appear in the SI Swimsuit Issue – welcomed her second daughter, Colette Jane, in late May. We previously tapped Scott for her top 5 parenting tips. Now she’s giving us some intel in the maternity clothing space. Here are three of her recommendations for stylish wear

Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga is female-founded and led with an over 89% female-identifying team. “Beyond Yoga makes the most amazing pants and I actually didn’t discover them until this pregnancy,” says Scott. “And I can’t believe that I went through my first pregnancy without them. So buttery soft. And they’re amazing on your bump.”

BUMPSUIT

BUMPSUIT is also female founded and led, and was created with the stages of pregnancy in mind. The continuous base layer stretches with the body, is double lined for extra support and is wholly without bands or seams. It can be worn pre, during and post pregnancy as an everyday layer, plus the brand now has a line of separates. Scott says, “If you’re going to the office, going out for a cute dinner or a girls’ night, they make the cutest jumpsuits and dresses for your bump.”

Size Up

Here’s an expert hack. Instead of pouring through the custom maternity options, just size up. “I just went to Target and bought extra large comfy pants. You don't want anything to restrict you,” Scott says. “I think you should just buy clothes you feel really comfortable in because you deserve to be comfy and cozy through this time in your life.” And we couldn’t agree more.