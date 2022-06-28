Katrina Scott’s Top 5 Parenting Tips

Katrina Scott’s journey to motherhood has been well documented. The fitness entrepreneur walked the runway for SI Swimsuit last summer at Miami Swim Week in the midst of IVF treatments and then made history as the first visibly pregnant woman in an SI Swimsuit issue. The Tone It Up founder welcomed her second daughter last month following more than two years of fertility struggles. With two little girls in her midst, Scott is well equipped to dish out some parenting hacks. Here are her top five tips:

Tip #1: Snacks

Some might say snacks are the true cornerstone of life, the great unifier in an unfair and unjust world. They’re the one thing we can all (hopefully) agree upon.”You and your baby should not have low blood sugar–it’s not good for anybody,” Scott counsels. “So make sure you bring snacks not only for your kids but also for you.”

Tip #2: Patience

“Something we’ve learned as parents is that the more patient we are, the more patient our daughter is,” says Scott. Kids are sponges who soak up everything around them, including your behavior, which makes displaying patience as impactful as it can be difficult.

Tip #3: Breathe through the tough days

The benefits of meditation, mindfulness and breathwork are endless and there are so many easy ways to incorporate these practices in our daily lives. The younger generation could take a lesson here as well. “Make sure that they [children] have the tools within them to really stay calm and to breathe through everything they go through,” Scott says. For more help on guiding your children through meditation, check out this expert's advice.

Tip #4: Don’t be afraid to ask for help

In a recent panel at SI Swimsuit launch weekend, several models discussed the raw realities of motherhood in front of a live audience. Scott missed the session – she was mere days away from delivering and obviously wasn’t allowed to fly in – but echoes some of their collective advice saying, “You realize why they say, ‘It takes a village.’ Everyone wants to be there for you and maybe they don’t know how to help. Make sure that you can call up and say ‘Hey, I need help’ and always be there for other parents, too.”

Tip #5 - Be present

“Until you have a time stamp and you realize how quickly babies grow, you don’t understand how precious time is,” says Scott. The 2021 Swimsuit Rookie of the Year and her husband Brian have a special ritual with their older daughter Isabelle where they spend 10 minutes as a family every night letting the three-year-old lead the time however she pleases. “It usually turns into more than 10 minutes, but that’s my favorite one!”



