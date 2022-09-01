Kelly Hughes’s Affordable 5-Minute Makeup Routine

This summer Kelly Hughes has been forthcoming with her followers, taking on some difficult issues in a relatable way. But on a lighter note, the 2022 SI Swimsuit model and mother recently revealed her five-minute makeup routine in an Instagram post. Together, the products used total less than $100 so we are taking notes.

Kelly Hughes was photographed by Fumie Hoppe in Florida. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Bracelets by Georgina Jewelry.

“You don’t need to spend a lot of money or time for good everyday makeup,” Hughes captioned. “I have been doing this simple makeup for years on a daily [basis] and even for photo shoots and clients love it…Trick is the blending and def go over your eyelids with the bronzer and the eyebrow gel & mascara make sure to do a few coats ! And you will be out the door in 5 min lookin fab ✨✨”

Here’s the list of products Hughes can’t do without:

Hughes applies this full coverage foundation first to help add some color to her skin while protecting the face with SPF 50+. The unbeatable price doesn’t hurt.

Hughes says she only uses a tiny bit of IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye Concealer under her eyes to help blend the foundation. She uses a lighter color than the foundation.

Using a brush, Hughes blends everything in (including over the eyelids) with the Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Makeup.

“This one is awesome. I love the highlighter in it. Make sure you go over your eyelids to give it a little bit extra pop of color,” Hughes says of the Bobbi Brown Bronzer.

Going over her eyebrows 2-5 times with the eyebrow mascara gives Hughes an elevated look.

The Voluminous Original Mascara by L’Oreal provides an extra lift. Hughes applies this a couple times to help extend her iconic lashes.

Lastly, Hughes uses this simple lipstick for some added shine to her look.

Watch her video here: