Kelly Hughes’s Affordable 5-Minute Makeup Routine

The SI Swimsuit model gives a tutorial for a quick, easy and inexpensive glow-up!

This summer Kelly Hughes has been forthcoming with her followers, taking on some difficult issues in a relatable way. But on a lighter note, the 2022 SI Swimsuit model and mother recently revealed her five-minute makeup routine in an Instagram post. Together, the products used total less than $100 so we are taking notes.

Kelly Hughes was photographed by Fumie Hoppe in Florida. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Bracelets by Georgina Jewelry. 

“You don’t need to spend a lot of money or time for good everyday makeup,” Hughes captioned. “I have been doing this simple makeup for years on a daily [basis] and even for photo shoots and clients love it…Trick is the blending and def go over your eyelids with the bronzer and the eyebrow gel & mascara make sure to do a few coats ! And you will be out the door in 5 min lookin fab ✨✨”

Here’s the list of products Hughes can’t do without:

1. CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+, $17 (itcosmetics.com)

CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ ($17)

Hughes applies this full coverage foundation first to help add some color to her skin while protecting the face with SPF 50+. The unbeatable price doesn’t hurt.

2. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye Illumination Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer, $29 (sephora.com)

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye Illumination Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer ($14.50)

Hughes says she only uses a tiny bit of IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye Concealer under her eyes to help blend the foundation. She uses a lighter color than the foundation.

3. Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Makeup, 220 Natural Beige, $6.59 (amazon.com)

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Makeup, 220 Natural Beige, 0.29 Oz ($6.59)

Using a brush, Hughes blends everything in (including over the eyelids) with the Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Makeup.

4. Bobbi Brown - Mini Shimmer Brick Highlighter $25, (sephora.com)

Bobbi Brown - Mini Shimmer Brick Highlighter ($25)

“This one is awesome. I love the highlighter in it. Make sure you go over your eyelids to give it a little bit extra pop of color,” Hughes says of the Bobbi Brown Bronzer.

5. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Tinted Eyebrow Mascara, Blonde, $6.89 (amazon.com)

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Tinted Eyebrow Mascara, Blonde ($6.89)

Going over her eyebrows 2-5 times with the eyebrow mascara gives Hughes an elevated look.

6. L’Oreal - Voluminous Original Mascara, $10.99 (ulta.com)

L’Oreal - Voluminous Original Mascara ($10.99)

The Voluminous Original Mascara by L’Oreal provides an extra lift. Hughes applies this a couple times to help extend her iconic lashes.

7. Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, $9.50 (amazon.com)

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Long Lasting High Impact Color, Up to 16H Wear, Lover, Mauve Neutral, 0.17 fl.oz (From $9.50)

Lastly, Hughes uses this simple lipstick for some added shine to her look. 

Watch her video here:

Untitled design
