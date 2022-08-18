Lorena Duran’s Jet-Setting Summer Included Trips to Jordan and Puerto Rico

Lorena Duran’s passport has been getting lots of action this summer, to say the least. The Spanish-born Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model loves to travel and has been on the go since May. Each step of the way, she has been documenting her trips, giving many if not all of her followers major wanderlust. She has visited the beaches of Costa Brava and the island of Formentera, and has ventured to Puerto Rico with her friend Desirée Cordero, the 2014 Miss Universe Spain,.

In the most epic of destinations, the 28-year-old shot a campaign for MSC Cruises in Petra, Jordan and Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. Read on for more on Duran’s travels.

Puerto Rico

Duran had an action-packed trip to Puerto Rico. Her stay on that lovely island is well documented on her Instagram, but one highlight was getting to walk around Old San Juan to admire the bright buildings and history of the Castello San Cristobal. She and friends didn’t let the rain stop their boat day, and she also took a sea plane to Culebra, an island off the mainland known for its beautiful beaches. She even ‘posed’ with a couple of Puerto Rico’s most talented and famous–Luis Fonsi and Bad Bunny. The “Despacito” singer’s face is painted on the wall of Pasito Pasito waterfront, and she then visited a mural of the latter. It looks like she called Condado Ocean Club and La Concha Resort home for the duration of her stay.

Spain

With hotspot destinations like Ibiza and Formentera, Duran didn’t need to travel far to have a beautiful beach experience. She was one of so many who brought the star power to the Balearic Islands. Others who have found time to soak up the caliente sun this summer include Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Maluma and Idris Elba. Duran checked out the Amàre Hotel for one part of her visit and then, about two hours south from Seville, where she was born, she “had a blast” at the SO/Sotogrande hotel.

France

Les Sources de Caudalie in France’s Bordeaux region is a perfect place to get some much-needed R+R, and that is exactly what Duran did during her stay there. The flagship for the skincare line is situated within the grounds of the family vineyard, Château Smith Haut Laffite, and feels a world away from reality. “The tranquility you breathe in this place is brutal 🍇,” she wrote on Instagram in Spanish. “Thank you team @caudalie for making me happy these days.”

Petra, Jordan and Al-Ula Saudi Arabia

Duran was able to explore and experience Jordan and Saudi Arabia to the fullest with Alejandro Caracuel, who was also on scene for MSC Cruises’ Red Sea Adventures campaign shoot. Duran shared a video on Instagram, posting, “I will never forget this amazing trip.” The duo took in the impressive rock-cut architecture that makes Petra one of the new Seven Wonders of the World and posed in front of Maraya Concert Hall –the world’s largest mirror building in Al-Ula. Along the way they made friends with camels and saw the beauty of these landscapes from above.

We definitely have some new dream vacation spots after following Duran around this summer.