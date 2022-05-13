Lorena Duran made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2020. Lorena is perhaps best known as the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria's Secret campaign. It was announced that the Spanish beauty would shoot for the lingerie retailer after the company saw intense criticism for lack of inclusivity and diversity. Lorena has also worked with brands like Intimissimi Official and Abercrombie, as well as taken some personal time to soak up the sun in her hometown of Seville and hit the slopes in Sierra Nevada.

