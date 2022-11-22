Save up to 50% at Lululemon Ahead of Black Friday

There’s no need to wait when it comes to scoring big savings at Lululemon this week. Right now, the brand’s “We Made Too Much” section, which boasts some pretty decent discounts year-round, is home to markdowns we recommend jumping on sooner rather than later.

From the iconic Wunder Under high-rise leggings to the cult-fave Align tank tops, it’s safe to say that the holiday deals have already begun. We’ll be keeping this updated as new products get marked down, so be sure to check back if you’re hoping to save big on some of the best activewear on the market.

Women’s Lululemon Black Friday Deals

Weightless and buttery soft, these full-length leggings from Lululemon’s Align collection are equally suited for low-impact workouts, lounging or running errands. The hidden waistband pocket is a great added bonus, so you can store a credit card or key without having to bring along a bag.

Made from the same material as the Align collection’s leggings, this cropped tank top is equally soft and just as practical. The cropped fit is perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings, pants or skirts, and the built-in shelf bra means you can forget about wearing a bra at all.

These high-waisted leggings are comfortable, stretchy and a bit more compressive than the Align leggings. Made from lululemon’s breathable Luxtreme fabric, they’re sure to be your new best friend for staying cool and comfy during sweaty workouts.

A long-sleeve shirt is one of my favorite pieces of athleticwear for colder weather. Adding one to your wardrobe is a great way to stay warm without getting too hot and keep you dry if you do heat up. Plus, they’re fun to layer and mix and match with different sports bras.

A slightly shorter version of the classic Align High-Rise Pant, this 25” version is intended to sit right above the ankle. It’s also a great option for petite ladies looking for a full-length legging option. The big noteworthy feature is the side pockets on both legs, which are super useful for holding your phone, headphones, keys or a slim wallet.

Flared yoga pants are back in style, and what better time to stock up on these super soft, high-rise options than when they’re on sale.

Men’s Lululemon Black Friday Deals

These everyday shorts work equally well inside and outside of the gym. The streamlined fit is built for all-day comfort with tons of breathing room, and the construction includes a waistband drawcord, a back zippered pocket and a couple hidden pockets for your valuables.

As if you need an excuse to stock up these super soft, cotton tees! A must-have wardrobe staple, this specific cut boasts an abrasion-resistant technology, which basically means it’ll last the test of time.

These terry shorts are like the slightly chicer cousin of sweatpants—a bit less grubby while still being just as comfortable.

This super breathable, sweat-wicking short-sleeve shirt is ideal for running and training. The material is actually designed to prevent the growth of bacteria that causes odor to accumulate on the fabric.

You can’t go wrong with a classic jogger, and these are one of our all-time favorites. They are breathable and soft, and stretchy enough for workouts.

Lululemon Accessories Black Friday Deals

An everyday backpack designed for trekking around the city, it’s perfectly suited to take you from the office to the gym with everything you need. It’s made from a water-repellent fabric and includes an expandable pocket for sweaty gym clothes, an exterior padded laptop pocket, a water bottle pocket and tons of interior pockets to organize all your essentials.

You can never have enough scrunchies, and these are absolutely irresistible. The stylish color options and bow detail make these a great stocking stuffer (or a gift for yourself).

If you’re in need of a super-high-quality yoga mat, you can now save on lululemon’s 5mm option. The grippy top layer is designed to absorb moisture so you don’t slip and slide during high-sweat activity, while the other cushioned, natural rubber side is perfect for low-sweat practices. Overall, the mat has a bit more cushion than standard options and is designed with an antimicrobial additive that prevents mold and mildew.

A great gym bag makes for the perfect holiday gift and this sleek option has everything you could need, plus a bit more. Constructed with a water-repellent fabric, it sports an easy-access exterior pocket, a zippered exterior shoe pocket and interior pockets for your valuables. The strap is adjustable, though the bag also has front handles and a trolley sleeve.

Achieve two different looks with one hat! This reversible option, made from a lightweight, sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric is perfect for sunny days or just making a fashion statement.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.