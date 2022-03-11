Megan Murphy Is Sensitive About Skincare

Megan Murphy ventured into the beauty world just 15 months ago. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native had been working in the medical imaging and sales fields when she decided to launch her own skincare line in October 2020. Murphy’s brainchild, LOUMI, contains all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free products, perfect for the most sensitive skin.

We met Murphy in the TSN Small Business Babes group, which is home to hundreds of conversations where TSN members share business advice, inspiration and personal updates. From side hustles to blossoming ventures, the group has it all.

Read on for our conversation with Murphy on her experience as a female business owner and her advice for other female entrepreneurs.



How did you come up with the name LOUMI?

"LOUMI is a play on the word illuminate, and our mission is to illuminate your skin and your confidence. All of our products have natural brightening ingredients designed to give you that golden hour glow all day long."

What other kinds of work did you do before starting LOUMI?

"I was in medical imaging for four years before being recruited into medical device sales. I love that world so much, because I helped improve the quality of life for so many people. I was able to travel and work alongside some of the best doctors in the world; but the amount I traveled made me realize how brutal that lifestyle can be for skin and skincare."

Image courtesy of LOUMI.

Before starting LOUMI, what did you feel was missing in the skincare industry?

"I never experienced acne, but I do have chronic hives and they come and go with stressed out skin. I was doing a lot of airplane travel for work, and I would have these major hive and rash breakouts. I needed products that wouldn’t add to the irritation and had anti-inflammatory properties. I am also overly cautious about what I put in and on my body, and wanted to make sure I could find clean products that worked."

What was the process of creating LOUMI like?

"It’s an ongoing process, but it truly is fun! I love being creative so it never feels like work. In the beginning there were challenges I had to work through, the biggest one being our packaging and supply chain problems due to COVID-19. Starting this business during a pandemic, I’ve learned a lot—mainly that there’s no obstacle I can’t overcome, as long as I stay focused on my vision for this company. I am so excited to bring more products to the market and talk about this on the SI Swim platform because LOUMI has such a beachy vibe. A lot of the products are aloe based and the branding itself is designed for [travel]. Everything is conveniently sized for [carry-ons] and easy to apply."

Did you already have a background in skincare? What was your research process like for finding formulations that worked and were clean?

"I’ve worked at a spa, and I have experience in the medical field, but my background in skincare specifically was limited. I began small by reading various articles, and then ultimately, I went down a rabbit hole gathering as much information and data as time would allow. Eventually I found and partnered with skincare experts to make sure any gaps in my knowledge were filled, and I began to pay attention to what was working for my body and what was not. Along the way I made sure everyone I consulted—and my own research—was focused on a cruelty-free process and clean ingredients. It was a lot of work, but if you love what you do it’s easy to find the job joy."

What has been your greatest success so far?

"Everything I have learned in this last year, not only about the beauty industry but also about myself, has been my greatest accomplishment. Deciding to do this on my own and stick with it has been really humbling and I am beginning to realize how far I can go with this brand. We are selling on my website, Amazon, Walmart and now I am doing an interview with Sports Illustrated, how crazy is that?! We are now pushing out into the retail space, which is so exciting because of the great response and very high interest for the products."

Do you have any advice for female entrepreneurs?

"Honestly, do you. Do what makes you happy and do not give up! Six months ago, I was in a very different position and questioning all my decisions; it’s a constant roller coaster but keep going and keep pushing. Also, do not be afraid to ask for help. A simple phone call to other entrepreneurs, intros and networking with people who have varying backgrounds and experiences is invaluable. Keep up the momentum because something big is waiting just around the corner!"

What first attracted you to SI Swimsuit as a platform?

"Your website states you are a “platform championing diversity, inclusion and positive change”—who wouldn’t want to be a part of that? Most people start a business because they see an opportunity for something that doesn’t currently exist, or they have a way to make something out there even better. I am confident that we can learn something from anyone we pay attention to, and this organization has done an amazing job of advocating for female entrepreneurs which is extremely refreshing. I grew up on Sports Illustrated, and I believe athletes and business owners have a lot in common. There is something to be said for the drive, the discipline and the dedication we both need to be successful, and since I’m no Simone Biles, I can sit happy with my skincare!"

What does the future look like for LOUMI?

"I was hoping you would ask this! I am so excited to put out more products! I’m creating LOUMI to be a lifestyle brand, so there are other health and wellness products, not just specific to skin, on the horizon. I also want to work on some men’s and children’s products, so that I have a little something for everyone. Give us a follow-on IG @loumiskincare and check out our website at www.loumiskincare.com so you don’t miss what’s next!"

