Skip to main content
Swimsuit 2019: Megan Rapinoe Intimates
Swimsuit 2019: Megan Rapinoe Intimates

We’re Obsessed with Megan Rapinoe’s Recent Style

Check out her latest edit with Victoria’s Secret

Megan Rapinoe’s style is both personalized and versatile. Her looks have a certain something to them which cannot be replicated. Is it the ever-changing hair color on her short cut? Or the way she playfully pairs feminine and grunge pieces together? We may never be able to pin it, but we can take notes. And while we’re at it, we can get a taste of it with her latest edit with Victoria’s Secret, which is of course styled with a Rapinoe angle.

Game Day

Yes, this is a uniform—and a good one—but it’s all about the personalization Rapinoe puts into it. The cuffed sleeves, blackout Celine sunglasses and checkered baby blue tote prove that little details can turn a uniform into a look.

Off Duty 

If you can combine pearls, a graphic tee and neon green bedazzled mesh pants and make it look effortless, you have my vote. Oh, and a green matching green beverage.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Timeless with a Twist

And to prove her versatility, here we have a stunning tailored moment with fiancé and fellow SI Swimsuit model, WNBA star Sue Bird. The warm white suit, which features a vintage-inspired cut on the trouser is a perfect, interesting touch. The pairing with a plain white tank top keeps this feeling very much under Rapinoe’s edgy umbrella. And let’s not overlook the simple diamond necklace and Cartier tank watch.

Understated Sexy 

While loafers appear to be having a major moment in the fashion world, this chunky square toe and cropped trouser is nice to see in a Victoria’s Secret campaign. “When you’re comfortable, sexy can be coming through you,” shares Rapinoe.


Check out the full collection HERE

GettyImages-1398679643
Fashion

SI Swimsuit Models Share Their Favorite Running Sneakers

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
GettyImages-1422662842
SwimNews

Maye Musk Reveals the Core Life Lesson She Hopes People Take Away From Her Book

By Evan Nachimson
Untitled design (5)
SwimNews

Katie Austin Shares Why Shooting in Montenegro Felt Close to Home

By Evan Nachimson
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy