We’re Obsessed with Megan Rapinoe’s Recent Style

Megan Rapinoe’s style is both personalized and versatile. Her looks have a certain something to them which cannot be replicated. Is it the ever-changing hair color on her short cut? Or the way she playfully pairs feminine and grunge pieces together? We may never be able to pin it, but we can take notes. And while we’re at it, we can get a taste of it with her latest edit with Victoria’s Secret, which is of course styled with a Rapinoe angle.

Game Day

Yes, this is a uniform—and a good one—but it’s all about the personalization Rapinoe puts into it. The cuffed sleeves, blackout Celine sunglasses and checkered baby blue tote prove that little details can turn a uniform into a look.

Off Duty

If you can combine pearls, a graphic tee and neon green bedazzled mesh pants and make it look effortless, you have my vote. Oh, and a green matching green beverage.

Timeless with a Twist

And to prove her versatility, here we have a stunning tailored moment with fiancé and fellow SI Swimsuit model, WNBA star Sue Bird. The warm white suit, which features a vintage-inspired cut on the trouser is a perfect, interesting touch. The pairing with a plain white tank top keeps this feeling very much under Rapinoe’s edgy umbrella. And let’s not overlook the simple diamond necklace and Cartier tank watch.

Understated Sexy

While loafers appear to be having a major moment in the fashion world, this chunky square toe and cropped trouser is nice to see in a Victoria’s Secret campaign. “When you’re comfortable, sexy can be coming through you,” shares Rapinoe.





Check out the full collection HERE.