Sue Bird is widely considered one of the greatest WNBA players of all time. She is a sharp, driven and encouraging leader on and off the basketball court. As the WNBA’s all-time assist leader, Bird is a seasoned veteran who is one of seven women to win an Olympic gold medal (she’s won five), a FIBA World Championship gold medal (she’s won four) and a WNBA championship (she’s won four—the last just weeks before her 40th birthday). She’s appeared on the cover of InStyle Magazine with girlfriend and U.S. Women’s National Team captain Megan Rapinoe (who also appeared as the first openly gay women to pose in SI Swimsuit). A fierce advocate for Black Lives Matter, equality, health and wellness and expanding opportunities for girls and all marginalized people, Bird is a trailblazer on and off the court. She makes her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022.