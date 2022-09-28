Megan Roup Shares Simple 7 Ways She Practices Self-Care

Megan Roup knows that the secret to self-care is keeping it simple. The fitness trainer and founder of The Sculpt Society recently shared her seven top tips on Instagram.

“Self-care can sometimes feel overwhelming with all the ‘things’ we should be doing. Try simplifying your routine so that it doesn’t become complicated,” Roup posted on Instagram. “This could look like a solo walk outside or calling a friend to catch up. Go out and fill your cup back up.”

Megan Roup’s 7 Self-Care Methods

Spending quality time with my family Getting outside for a walk Taking a hot shower Moving my body Having a glass of wine Dry brushing and guasha Reading a book

Sometimes it really is the easiest things that have the biggest impact on our mental health.

“If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed, unmotivated or a bit lost when it comes to working out, I’ve been there, too,” she shares on the The Sculpt Society website. “My mission with The Sculpt Society is to empower women through movement, to stand in their bodies with confidence and strength and to feel their best self.”

Roup founded The Sculpt Society in 2017 after struggling to find a fitness method that helped her achieve her own goals while still having fun. The mom of 1-year-old Harlow has a stacked client list including Sofia Richie, Hunter McGrady, Shay Mitchell, Romee Srijd and Morgan Stewart.

A TSS subscription costs $19.99 a month ($14.99 a month if you sign up for a full year) and offers low-impact sculpting exercises, dance cardio videos that are easy to follow and result-oriented yoga classes. The ever-expanding library includes more than 400 on-demand workouts that you can watch from anywhere, in addition to multiple live classes each week.