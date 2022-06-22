The Mission Behind Sue Bird’s and Megan Rapinoe’s Love Is Clothing Brand

The Love Is hoodie was more than a sweatshirt when it first dropped back in late March. Created by sports power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, and backed by Uninterrupted, LeBron James’s content farm for athletes, the hoodie came with a purpose: 100% of the profits were donated to Athletes for Impact. The merch sold out immediately upon release. “Proceeds will be given to Athletes for Impact on behalf of the Layshia Clarendon Foundation, TENT, Two Spirit Nation, Athlete Ally and Schuyler Bailar.” Rapinoe wrote in an IG post displaying the hoodies.

Now, the duo is releasing a new wave of Love Is product. In an IG post showing Bird and Rapinoe wearing the new orange-colored line, Bird captioned, “For the fully content, feeling loved and seen kinda vibe 🧡 Made for the collective liberation and joy of every one of us, by me and @mrapinoe for #LoveIsUninterrupted. Coming 🔜”

The collection is again backed by Uninterrupted. “Live in your joy and wear it too, 🏳️‍🌈” the brand captioned a June 20 IG post.

In a powerful YouTube video titled “The Love Is Manifesto”, released in late March, Bird and Rapinoe wear their now iconic Love Is hoodies and speak to their message. Rapinoe begins, “We live in a world where most of us are constantly under attack by the very same people who claim to embrace acceptance.” Bird chimes in, “For us, love is an acknowledgement of our existence. It’s resistance in the face of inhumane legislation. It’s living in solidarity.”

While the Love Is Hoodie is currently sold out, the new Love Is: Revolutionary Joy collection will be released on June 28 on Uninterrupted’s IG Store and online shop.