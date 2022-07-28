Naomi Osaka’s Second Collaboration With Levi’s Is Here

Tennis megastar and 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Levi’s to drop their second collaboration. The first collection — which was released last summer— paid homage to her Japanese heritage featuring a denim kimono with a matching obi belt. This year's looks come straight from Osaka as every piece was dreamed up and sketched by her personally. The five resulting pieces—an artist’s coat, a zip-up trucker jacket, a chain-link top, a mermaid skirt and flower-power-inspired ’93 jeans—are uniquely artful and just plain cool. You can find the collection here as well as in select stores and on the Levi’s app.

Osaka posted on IG saying, “My 2nd @levis collaboration is out now ☺️🐻🌸👖 so fulfilling to sketch something out and then see it come to life. From the clothes to the concept and picture reveal, everything was so fun and it was amazing again to learn from the @levis team ❤️”

The KINLÒ SKINCARE founder and CEO has a rich history of working within the fashion industry. In 2021 she co-hosted the Met Gala alongside singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman. She’s created her own lines with Nike and Frankies Bikinis, and is even a Global Brand Ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Osaka is bursting with creativity and we can’t wait to see what she dreams up next.