Shop Olivia Ponton’s Recent Looks Full of White Knits, Mesh and More

The SI Swimsuit model shares the inspiration behind her latest styles.

SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Ponton has always been known for her style. So when the 20-year-old recently showed off a series of looks that included lots of mesh and knits, we wanted to learn more. So, where did Ponton get her latest style inspiration?

“I recently moved to the East Village in New York, and people wear a lot of really cool clothing items that inspire me,” she says. “Plus, there are a lot of cool vintage stores. Also, at work, they will put me in a certain outfit that I would have never considered. Then I try to recreate it by mixing and matching pieces.”

We were dying to know where to shop for some of the pieces. Good news, she told us!

Kamali Mini Dress, $70, (iamgia.com)

crochet white dress olivia ponton

“I saw [this detailed crochet dress] on their website and knew I needed it for my trip to Tulum with friends,” she says. “If that’s not the most Tulum outfit, I don’t know what it is. I love outfits like this one that are super low-rise because they compliment my long torso.”

Mesh All-Star Bra Tank, $54, and Pant, $108 (aloyoga.com)

white mesh alo tracksuit olivia ponton

“I was driving to the Hamptons, so I wanted something super comfy but would still make me look presentable,” Ponton explains. “Alo Yoga is the perfect brand for that. I’ll add different accessories like big chunky jewelry and designer purses to elevate the outfit even more.”

Preilla Crop Cardigan, $325 (loveshackfancy.com)

croceht white top olivia ponton

“I was at the LoveShackFancy house in the Hamptons and saw that cardigan hanging above my bed,” she says. “A picture formed in my head of exactly what I wanted it to look like. I was going for a very lost-in-the-woods vibe.”

Looking ahead to the fall, Ponton is eyeing more knits.

“I definitely want to get more into leg warmers and different types of scarfs and gloves,” she says. “I’ve found many cool knitted pieces perfect for adding layers. I’m also looking forward to chunky jackets, those big vests you can layer on top of the scarfs, and the hats.”

