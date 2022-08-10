The 42 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Late Summer 2022

As we are undeniably in the dog days of summer, we here at SI Swimsuit find ourselves questioning three things:

1. How do we move to a small island in the Mediterranean and never return?

2. Is wearing a swimsuit to work considered Friday Casual at the office?

3. Where do we find the perfect suit for the final beach days, pool parties and boat excursions?

Often the hunt requires a certain level of stamina to dig through online shops (this endeavor can prove to be discouraging). Lucky for you, we know a thing or two about the art of finding a great suit and have rounded up some of the best picks to polish off summer in. Try to choose just one, we dare you.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Something Strappy

Sexy yet practical, these options allow you to experiment with and accentuate endless silhouettes. Plus, the flexibility ensures just the right fit. Get creative!

To Dye For

Channel the 70’s with these nostalgic ensembles.

Floral Frenzy

Feminine and flirty, floral swimsuits never go out of style. There’s something refreshing and uplifting about wearing a print in full bloom.

Crochet Crush

Crochet is a must. This made-with-love trend has been popping up everywhere and we could not be more delighted. Embrace a head-to-toe look and pair these charming styles with crochet accessories like a bucket hat or beach bag.

Cut-Out Collection

Say goodbye to boring designs and bare some skin with these intriguing options. Whether you’re looking to show it all or simply try a fresh look, the cut-out is one of the more flattering trends and it’s here to stay.

A Touch of Glam

Sometimes all that glitters is gold. From metallics to subtle shimmer we want all the glamour we can get.

Statement Silhouettes

With unique cuts and bold adornments, these suits bring the drama and are sure to turn heads.

The Devil is in the Details

On the other hand, less really can be more. Featuring thoughtful details, these choices are most definitely going to be a topic of discussion.

For on the Move

Never sacrifice functionality for style.

Prints, Please

Slip on these playful designs and you’ll be in a good mood, guaranteed.