The 42 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Late Summer 2022
As we are undeniably in the dog days of summer, we here at SI Swimsuit find ourselves questioning three things:
1. How do we move to a small island in the Mediterranean and never return?
2. Is wearing a swimsuit to work considered Friday Casual at the office?
3. Where do we find the perfect suit for the final beach days, pool parties and boat excursions?
Often the hunt requires a certain level of stamina to dig through online shops (this endeavor can prove to be discouraging). Lucky for you, we know a thing or two about the art of finding a great suit and have rounded up some of the best picks to polish off summer in. Try to choose just one, we dare you.
Something Strappy
Sexy yet practical, these options allow you to experiment with and accentuate endless silhouettes. Plus, the flexibility ensures just the right fit. Get creative!
- SAME Los Angeles Double Layer Bikini ($220)
- Leslie Amon Britney Bikini Set (€175)
- Jonathan Simkhai Athena Macrame Bikini Top ($185) + Bottom ($155)
- Christopher Esber Looped Tie Bralette ($208) + Looped Tie High Brief ($186)
To Dye For
Channel the 70’s with these nostalgic ensembles.
- Tropic of C Equator Top ($80)+ Praia Bottom in Mystic Parallelo ($70)
- Fe Noel Spice Gradient Bikini Bra ($158) + Bottom ($98)
- Oseree Safari Microkini chain-embellished metallic stretch-jacquard bikini (on sale for $127.20)
- Zimmermann Separates Sculpt Tie-Dye Bikini Top (on sale for $54)+ Bottom (on sale for $45)
Floral Frenzy
Feminine and flirty, floral swimsuits never go out of style. There’s something refreshing and uplifting about wearing a print in full bloom.
- Peony Swimwear Daffodil String Tri ($95) + Pant ($90)
- Agua by Agua Bendita Amatista Vuela Dia Bikini Top ($180)+ Sepia Vuelo Dia Bikini Bottom ($220)
- Sir. Constantine Hybrid Top ($100) + Brief ($100)
- PatBo Floral-Print Cut-Out Swimsuit (on sale for $322)
- Ulla Johnson Zahara Bikini Top ($165) + Bottom in Jasmine ($155)
Crochet Crush
Crochet is a must. This made-with-love trend has been popping up everywhere and we could not be more delighted. Embrace a head-to-toe look and pair these charming styles with crochet accessories like a bucket hat or beach bag.
- Rachel Rutt Piko Bikini Laguna ($325)
- Akoia Swim Mandalika Bikini Coco Rust ($220)
- Cult Gaia Eshe Crochet Bikini Top ($148)+ Bikini Bottom ($111)
- Montce Bone Crochet Kim Variation Bikini Top ($118) + Bone Crochet Lulu Bikini Bottom ($88)
Cut-Out Collection
Say goodbye to boring designs and bare some skin with these intriguing options. Whether you’re looking to show it all or simply try a fresh look, the cut-out is one of the more flattering trends and it’s here to stay.
- Baobab Ola One Piece in Moonstone ($190)
- Selia Richwood Olivia Haze Bikini (€180)
- Jade Swim Halo One-Shoulder Bikini Top ($48) + Most Wanted Bikini Briefs ($36)
A Touch of Glam
Sometimes all that glitters is gold. From metallics to subtle shimmer we want all the glamour we can get.
- Oseree Lumiere Top 90s Bottom (€240)
- Sara Cristina Sun Triangle Bikini ($240)
- Lisa Marie Fernandez Pamela Lavender PVC Bikini ($275)
- Good American Sparkle Better Band Top ($55) + Sparkle Good Waist Cheeky ($60)
Statement Silhouettes
With unique cuts and bold adornments, these suits bring the drama and are sure to turn heads.
- Magda Butrym Retro Flower 3D Retro Bustier Swimsuit ($500)
- Bahia Maria Coral ($240)
- Andrea Iyamah Salama Lilac High Rise Bikini ($220)
- Maygel Coronel Forma Two-Piece ($380)
- Adriana Degreas Solid High-Leg Matelasse Swimsuit ($480)
The Devil is in the Details
On the other hand, less really can be more. Featuring thoughtful details, these choices are most definitely going to be a topic of discussion.
- Shani Shemer Jade Bikini ($313)
- Biriba Top ($180) + Disco Rojo Coralillo Bottom ($110)
- Now_Then Lanai + Entalula Set (€118)
- Cleonie Venice Kini ($100)
- Vaillant Studio Asymmetrical Bikini ($430)
For on the Move
Never sacrifice functionality for style.
- Mathew Bruch Anna Lavender Rib Knit High-Cut Bikini ($275)
- Andie The Malibu ($95)
- Hunza G Juno Twist-Front Seersucker Bikini ($215)
- Left on Friday Hi Dive Top ($85) + Hi Hi Bottom ($85)
Prints, Please
Slip on these playful designs and you’ll be in a good mood, guaranteed.
- Cin Cin ‘ Maze’ Backless Bandeau ($109) + ‘Marina’ Bottoms ($119)
- Heavy Manners ‘Rainbow Sherbet’ Classic Underwire Top ($150) + High Cut Cheeky Bottoms ($100)
- Missoni Mare Swimsuit ($570)
- Mara Hoffman Abigail Bikini Top ($150) + Jay Bikini Bottom ($155)