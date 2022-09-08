The Bandage Dress Is Making a Big Comeback

For the decade from 2000 to ’10, there was not a celebrity event that wasn’t filled with women in bandage dresses. Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Salma Hayek, you name it, have been styled in these form-fitting dresses. The SI Swimsuit issue launch red carpet during that era was populated with models like Irina Shayk, Jessica White and Tyra Banks all wearing these body-hugging mini dresses. Like most things in fashion, what’s old is new again, and this has never rung truer for this Y2K trend.

Jarah Mariano, Jessica White, Hilary Rhoda and Brooklyn Decker at the LAX Nightclub at the Luxor Resort & Casino during a launch party for the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue February 12, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Before we can talk about its comeback, we must recognize the man who brought this trend to the forefront in the ’80, Azzedine Alaïa. The King of Cling was responsible for dressing A-listers ranging from Madonna, Janet Jackson and more. Then Hervé Léger took the style and ran with it. The designer’s fashion house launched the Icon Collection at the end of 2021 which showed several familiar SI Swim faces modeling the dresses. Recently, the brand worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach on its Resort 2023 collection, adding different material and embellishments to its staples. The nostalgia is there but with an elevated and updated twist.

SI Swimsuit model Quiana Grant attends The Sports Illustrated Unveils 2008 Swimsuit Issue - Press Conference at 7 World Trade Center on February 12,2008 in New York. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

An Hervé Léger can cost anywhere from $590 and up, so if you aren’t looking to invest in one of their bodycon pieces, we’ve compiled several other options that will have your curves on full display while still looking fashionable and on trend.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

A timeless dress that is great for those fancier occasions. Be careful wearing this to a wedding as you wouldn’t want to upstage the bride!

These shades of pink, burgundy and magenta, are perfect for a night out.

The high neck and knee length hemline make for a more conservative take on this bold red bandage dress.

The bodycon bandage dress meets mixed metal metallics. This gold and silver bandage dress is festive and chic.

This budget friendly classic silhouette will be a holiday party go to.