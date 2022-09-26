Skip to main content

Boot Season Has Arrived! Shop Our Favorites

Here are the trends to look out for this fall.

My ankles are already crying over the pain they’re about to endure in a new pair of fall boots. They (my ankles) will have to get some Band-Aids and get over it. Since it’s unfair to try to break in more than one pair of boots a season, but lots of worthy options on the market, we’ve pinpointed some of the hottest trends and boots that are worth the investment.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Shorts by Understated Leather. Boots by Charles David.

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Shorts by Understated Leather. Boots by Charles David.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Buckles Galore

These boots, chalked in hardwear, are the perfect way to add any edgy vibe to a simple look. Don’t be afraid to pair them with a feminine floral fall dress to give contrast. 

Splurge: Miu Miu Buckled Leather Boots, $2,450 (Moda Operandi)

large_miu-miu-black-leather-boots

Mid-Range: We The Free Dusty Buckle Boots $428 (Free People)

69313435_020_e-1

Budget Friendly: GEOX Catrina Double Buckel Boot, $200 (Nordstrom)

72182ea4-6926-4b37-b902-c0278181f34d

Ways of the West

If you want a true pair of cowboy boots, this is a great opportunity to shop vintage or thrift - they shouldn’t look fresh out of the box. Or opt for a sleeker boot with Western inspiration like these Khaite boots.

 Splurge: Isabel Marant Denvee Boots, $990 (Shopbop)

ismdb3041311876_q1_2-0.__UX540__._QL90_

Mid-Range: STAUD Wally Boot, $495 (STAUD)

STAUD_WALLY_BOOT_OCHER_FALL_22_ECOM_1_800x.progressive.jpg

Budget Friendly: Free People Vegan Cavalier Boot, $90 (Free People)

44642841_001_b

Modern Riding

Oh, how I wish I had held onto my ninth grade riding boots that I convinced my mother would never come back in style. Riding boots are, in fact, back. Equestrian-inspired kicks are the perfect finishing touch to elevate an outfit. 

Splurge: KHAITE The Admiral Knee-High Boot, $1800 (KHAITE)

ADMIRAL_KNEEHIGH_BLACK_525_PRODUCT_1080x.jpg

Mid-Range: HISPANITAS Alpes Riding Boot, $399.95 (Nordstrom)

cdf60d8f-002a-42ba-bea5-ba611f2ece40

Budget Friendly: Emanuele Castro Knee High Riding Boots, $149.99 (Marshalls)

marshalls

Metallic Moments

This September the New York Fashion Week runways were shimmering. From drastic silver sequin dresses to silver hardware details, metallic the trend is surely a go-to this fall. 

Splurge: Alexandre Vuthier Metallic Boot, $1,250 (FWRD)

ALEF-WZ39_V1

Mid-Range: Agnes Metallic Boot, $441 (Revolve)

TRAL-WZ83_V1

Budget Friendly: Jeffrey Campbell Jerema Boot, $174.95 (Nordstrom)

f97d6f58-e6fe-4060-a8c2-604e10198970.jpeg

Retro Rewind

As New York City mourns the end of Harry Styles’s Madison Square Garden stint, his retro Gucci-esque moments have made their lasting impact. Try one of these vintage-inspired boots that hint to the ’60s and ’70s without feeling too costumey. 

Splurge: Brother Vellies Lauryn Boot, $795 (Brother Vellies)

custom_resized_14dabdf7-2b7a-43b6-a67c-31791f56e858_1200x

Mid-Range: Free People Jasper Tall Boot, $298 (Free People)

67339770_041_a

Budget Friendly: Steve Madden Ambrose Plaid Boot, $169.95 (Steve Madden)

STEVEMADDEN-SHOES_AMBROSE_PLAID_SIDE.jpg
MTczNzk4MTA4OTA2NTMwMzYy
Fashion

Boot Season Has Arrived! Shop Our Favorites

By Margot Zamet
GettyImages-1426285926
SwimNews

Heidi Klum, Ashley Graham and more SI Swimsuit Models Take Over Milan Fashion Week

By Ananya Panchal
Untitled design (2)
Beauty

Katrina Scott Shares Pre-Photoshoot Makeup Brightening Tips

By Evan Nachimson
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy