Boot Season Has Arrived! Shop Our Favorites

Here are the trends to look out for this fall.

My ankles are already crying over the pain they’re about to endure in a new pair of fall boots. They (my ankles) will have to get some Band-Aids and get over it. Since it’s unfair to try to break in more than one pair of boots a season, but lots of worthy options on the market, we’ve pinpointed some of the hottest trends and boots that are worth the investment.

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Shorts by Understated Leather. Boots by Charles David.

Buckles Galore

These boots, chalked in hardwear, are the perfect way to add any edgy vibe to a simple look. Don’t be afraid to pair them with a feminine floral fall dress to give contrast.

Ways of the West

If you want a true pair of cowboy boots, this is a great opportunity to shop vintage or thrift - they shouldn’t look fresh out of the box. Or opt for a sleeker boot with Western inspiration like these Khaite boots.

Modern Riding

Oh, how I wish I had held onto my ninth grade riding boots that I convinced my mother would never come back in style. Riding boots are, in fact, back. Equestrian-inspired kicks are the perfect finishing touch to elevate an outfit.

Metallic Moments

This September the New York Fashion Week runways were shimmering. From drastic silver sequin dresses to silver hardware details, metallic the trend is surely a go-to this fall.

Retro Rewind

As New York City mourns the end of Harry Styles’s Madison Square Garden stint, his retro Gucci-esque moments have made their lasting impact. Try one of these vintage-inspired boots that hint to the ’60s and ’70s without feeling too costumey.