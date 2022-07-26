The Navy Ray Swim Line Has a Style For Everyone

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As is the case with anything in life, there is no one-size-fits-all or one style that is perfect for everybody. Model-turned-designer Lina Shek understood that when she launched her sustainable swimsuit line Navy Ray. She took into account the many preferences and comfortability levels women have when it comes to covering up, which is why there is something for everyone in her collection. Whether it’s extra cheeky or full coverage, her designs are sophisticated and chic for any beach or pool day.

Shop Our Favorites

The brand encourages you to mix tops and bottoms to get multiple looks from two pieces. Some of Shek’s top styles can even be worn several ways. Denise Austin rocked a Navy Ray one piece in the Miami Swim Week runway show. Scroll for our top picks from Navy Ray.

The bottom has tie sides and ruching and is hardware free. Coming in a variety of colors, pair it with any of the Navy Ray tops according to your preference.

The adjustable bikini top crosses in the front and ties in the back to create the perfect amount of cleavage.

This top will feel like a second skin. The cut is like a bralette in the front but has a unique design with the straps in the back.

With its extra high cut leg and scoop neck, this is not your typical swimsuit. The front tie adds another element of style.

Despite being full coverage, the Bali one piece is flattering while covering all the right parts with a square neck and high back. The bottom is cut cheeky so your assets will still be on display.

The most versatile top in the collection, it can be worn six ways, including as a full tube top covering all necessary bits.

The high waist offers full coverage but in a style that is sophisticated and sleek. Perfect for someone who wants to cover the midsection a bit more or wants a suit that is a bit more retro.