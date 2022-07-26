Skip to main content
SI Swimsuit Runway at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week 2022
The Navy Ray Swim Line Has a Style For Everyone

Model-turned-designer Lina Shek knows what women want when it comes to swimsuits.

As is the case with anything in life, there is no one-size-fits-all or one style that is perfect for everybody. Model-turned-designer Lina Shek understood that when she launched her sustainable swimsuit line Navy Ray. She took into account the many preferences and comfortability levels women have when it comes to covering up, which is why there is something for everyone in her collection. Whether it’s extra cheeky or full coverage, her designs are sophisticated and chic for any beach or pool day.

Shop Our Favorites

The brand encourages you to mix tops and bottoms to get multiple looks from two pieces. Some of Shek’s top styles can even be worn several ways. Denise Austin rocked a Navy Ray one piece in the Miami Swim Week runway show. Scroll for our top picks from Navy Ray.

Rio Bottom, $79

The bottom has tie sides and ruching and is hardware free. Coming in a variety of colors, pair it with any of the Navy Ray tops according to your preference.

Merida Top, $74

The adjustable bikini top crosses in the front and ties in the back to create the perfect amount of cleavage.

Cali Top, $84

This top will feel like a second skin. The cut is like a bralette in the front but has a unique design with the straps in the back.

Maui One Piece, $199

With its extra high cut leg and scoop neck, this is not your typical swimsuit. The front tie adds another element of style.

Bali One Piece, $199

Despite being full coverage, the Bali one piece is flattering while covering all the right parts with a square neck and high back. The bottom is cut cheeky so your assets will still be on display.

Paris Top, $69

The most versatile top in the collection, it can be worn six ways, including as a full tube top covering all necessary bits.

Monaco Bottom, $84

The high waist offers full coverage but in a style that is sophisticated and sleek. Perfect for someone who wants to cover the midsection a bit more or wants a suit that is a bit more retro.

