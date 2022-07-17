Katie, Denise Austin Walk Miami Swim Week Runway In Iconic Mother-Daughter Moment

This year’s iconic runway show for Miami Swim Week will go down as an event that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin will never forget, and for good reason.

Katie had the chance to walk the runway with her mother, fitness icon Denise Austin.

For years, Katie followed in her mother's footsteps. On Saturday, however, they had the chance to join forces for a moment they'll never forget.

Katie Austin and Denise Austin walk the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

“My mom is my inspiration for everything. She’s my biggest supporter, mentor, best friend who highly encouraged me to do Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, so the fact I can walk with her in the show is a full circle moment,” Katie said. “She’s guided me throughout my career and helped me get to where I am today. Showing that mother-daughter bond in an event like this is going to be so special. In the past SI events, I always call her so excited to tell her every detail, but now we can experience it together! I’m thrilled she can be with all of us this weekend and see how amazing the entire SI team, girls, and community is like in real life because it is unmatched. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience.”

As for Denise, she's certainly grateful she gets to participate in Miami Swim Week alongside her daughter.

Denise Austin at her fitting for the SI Swimsuit runway show.

“I am so excited and so proud to walk in the show with my daughter, Katie. These are such special moments with my daughter that will last a lifetime,” Denise said. “I feel so grateful that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit invited me to walk the show with Katie. As a 65 year old, I’m also so proud of represent moms of all ages—and that it’s never too late.”

Denise initially became popular in the ’80s because of her various fitness shows. It’s no secret that she has been Katie’s biggest inspiration.

Katie Austin and Denise Austin walk the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Over the past few years, Katie has expanded her following as a fitness personality. Not only does she have large followings on various social media platforms, she has her very own app.

Katie made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2021 as part of the Swim Search. She then returned for the ’22 issue as an official rookie.

Shop Katie Austin's Runway Looks:

Shop Denise Austin's Runway Looks: