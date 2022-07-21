Trend Spotting With the Senior Buyer of Swimwear for Anthropologie

We tapped Ivy Heilman, the senior buyer of swimwear, intimates and activewear for Anthropologie, to get her expert opinion on what she took note of at Miami Swim Week.

Hello, my name is Ivy and I have been working for Anthropologie as the senior buyer for swimwear, intimates and active since January 2020. Prior to Anthropologie I spent 16 years working for L Brands – Victoria’s Secret, Pink and LaSenza. My passion has always been to bring confidence to the customer through swimwear and intimates. These categories have such a unique ability to impact customers on a deeper, personal level. It’s always been both my work and passion to deliver product that will help the customer to feel self-confident, self-assured, worthy and beautiful.

Ivy Heilman

Coming to work at Anthropologie was a dream job and gave me the opportunity to buy for such a unique customer and market. When buying I am constantly looking to curate an “Only at Anthro” mix of brands and product, promoting diversity, sustainability and supporting small- and women- owned businesses. Anthro has always been a destination for the customer with its optimistic product POV and this is no doubt how we take to curating our swim assortment. Here are the standout trends I saw at Miami Swim Week 2022.

Micro Strappy

Strappy gets a sensual update with micro details – we’re seeing this not only in swimwear but a lot in apparel and intimates.

As seen at – Riot Swim, Pretty Little Things, Maaji

Fabric Manipulation

This trend celebrates the curves and creates looks that can go from day to night.

As seen at – Riot Swim, winner of Paraiso x Istituto Marangoni Miami Upcycle Challenge.

A model walks the runway for Riot Swim Fashion Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at The Paraiso Tent on July 15, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shine/Hardware

Intrinsic shine gets even bigger this season, giving solids more interest. I’m loving the new textural shine and the expansion of hardware details and built-in accessories.

As seen at – Kittenish, Sinesia Karol, Luli Fama

Cutouts

Cutouts continue to be a customer favorite and are getting bolder, showing off the body in all the right places and pushing you to try new.

As seen at - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit , Riot Swim, BFyne

Skimpy

Thongs, extreme cutouts, micro tops, underboob cutouts, invisible sides – I loved seeing this trend get even bigger through multiple brands and featured on multiple sizes. This is no longer saved just for the smallest bodies.

As seen at – everywhere!

Jena Frumes walks the runway for Ciao Bella! Luli Fama 2023 Collection during Paraiso Miami Beach at The Paraiso Tent on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beyond Swimwear

I think it goes without saying that SI Swim gave us the show of a lifetime where the models were the real stories. It reminded us all that swimwear couldn’t come to life without the bodies wearing them and these bodies all carry their own unique stories, a celebration of motherhood, sisterhood, sizes, cultures and struggles.