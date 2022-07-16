Watch: The SI Swimsuit Runway Show From Miami Will Broadcast Live Tonight

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show from PARAISO Miami Beach is set to take place in Miami on Saturday night, but the show will broadcast live online so everyone across the world can tune in.

Broadcasting from the W South Beach beachfront pool, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will air the 2022 runway show live on YouTube.

You can check out the live stream below:

SI Swim models, from veterans Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek, to rookies like Christen Harper, Katie Austin and Olivia Ponton, have all descended upon South Beach this weekend to take part in the Swim Week festivities.

Swim Search models will be taking part in the show, as well. For the first time this year, Swim Search finalists were selected through two virtual castings. The first group of finalists were selected exclusively through the SI Swimsuit app, while the second round of submissions were taken from TikTok.

Watch out for Manju, Ashley Byrd, Mady Dewey, Shannon Burton, Janell Williams and Joely Live making their runway debut on Saturday evening.

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Runway Show live from Miami will begin at 9:30 p.m. E.T.

Be sure to watch live on YouTube and follow along on social for exclusive SI Swimsuit content.