Why We’re Obsessed With Katrina Scott’s Baby Barn Collection

The assortment of organic, plant-based clothing is on sale now.

Katrina Scott is a mom of two, co-founder of Tone It Up and CBO (chief baby officer) of Baby Barn, which released its summer collection last month. Here are some of the pieces we are loving.

Terry Sets

The terry sets come in three adorable hues, Light Sands, Santorini Blue and Golden Hour. Baby Barn’s products are all organic, non GMO and plant based.

Endless Summer Visors

The Endless Summer Visors are available in three sizes (baby/toddler, toddler/child and adult “or large child”). They’re made of 100% straw fiber and have an adjustable strap to ensure they fit just right for the entire family.

Little Loungers

These super comfortable long-sleeved tops and bottoms for kids are available in sets of 3 in an all-neutral color palette so you can mix and match endlessly to your liking. The Ribbed Collection is perfect for lounging, travel and daytime activity and comes in hues of sage and taupe. Be sure to also check out the bubble rompers and tie dye joggers in the collection — they’re that cute.

Scott continues to deliver for parents everywhere. Check out her most recent top parenting tips.