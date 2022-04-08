Skip to main content
Yumi Nu Shares Intimate Details on Her Journey to Embracing Her Body and Culture As An Asian American Woman
Yumi Nu Shares Intimate Details on Her Journey to Embracing Her Body and Culture As An Asian American Woman

Yumi Nu is Winning The Tug-of-War Between Her Two Cultures

Growing up, the model/musician battled societal norms.

Beauty, to SI Swimsuit model Yumi Nu, has nothing to do with looks. “Beautiful to me is how you make other people feel and the presence that you bring,” says the 25-year-old singer/songwriter who will appear in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue. “When people meet me, they notice my energy first, hopefully.” Despite now having this light and warm energy, it wasn’t always like this for the Asian American model.

Growing up in New Jersey, Nu, who is of Japanese and Dutch descent, felt like she didn’t belong. She would do everything to prove she was “white enough” because she grew up with so much shame around being of Asian descent. When she finally personally accepted her Asian roots, she felt she wasn’t “Asian enough to fit in,” - a feeling of being split between two worlds that many mixed race people know well.

Tack on the added pressure of societal norms regarding how women are supposed to look in these cultures, and she had an even more difficult time of loving herself and feeling welcome. “It took a long time for me to really embrace being Asian and being plus-size and just who I am because that was the root of what made me feel like I wasn’t enough,” explains Nu, who created the fashion line Blueki for plus-size women. “Having any curve is crazy. There is this shame around feeling sexy, and so with Asian American culture, it can kind of be confusing because we have this voice in our head saying to cover up. American culture is on the opposite spectrum. It’s a tug-of-war between cultures.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Owning both sides of her family’s cultural background is creating a clear path for others to see they do fit in. “I want to do as much as I can to show other people that there is a group of us,” says Nu. “We exist, and we are beautiful. We are confident, and we love ourselves. I have a big butt; I can’t get any smaller than this!”

More Yumi Nu:

The Ray rooftop pool (1)
Hot-Spot Destinations

Delray Beach Is Palm Beach’s Cooler, Younger Neighbor

By Alisandra Puliti
Hunter McGrady post partum body
Body Positivity

Hunter McGrady Appreciates Her Postpartum Body

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
Yumi Nu SI Swimsuit
Beauty

Yumi Nu is Winning The Tug-of-War Between Her Two Cultures

By Alisandra Puliti
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy