Chrissy Teigen made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010 when she won Rookie of the Year and was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives. She went on to appear in the magazine for seven consecutive years, including her 50th-anniversary cover feature with Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in ’14. The trio joined photographer James Macari for a tropical photo shoot in the Cook Islands.

Teigen has gone on to build an empire with her lifestyle brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, which produces recipes, cookware, loungewear and more. The 37-year-old has published three Cravings cookbooks to date, served as cohost of Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J and continues to host the reality show Chrissy’s Court on Roku.

A mom of two, Teigen is married to R&B musician John Legend. They share a daughter, Luna, and a son, Miles, and are currently expecting their third child.

Teigen has a combined 53 million Twitter and Instagram followers, where she frequently shares sneak peeks of family life with her fans and uses her platform to offer quirky commentary on pop culture.

Her most recent SI Swimsuit photo shoot was in 2017, just five months after Teigen gave birth to Luna in April ’16. She worked with Macari again in Indonesia.

Below are 10 of our favorite photos from Teigen’s 50th-anniversary cover shoot in the Cook Islands.