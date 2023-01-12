Danielle Herrington made her SI Swimsuit debut just a year before landing the 2018 issue cover. In her most recent shoot, in ’21, she asked if she could wear her hair in braids, something she hadn't done since she was 13.

“We immediately said yes and she showed up on set as the most confident, vibrant and happiest version of herself,” recalled MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief. “The industry often dictates how women can present themselves and we wanted to give Danielle a space to choose how she would be represented.”

Herrington worked with photographer James Macari for the 2021 feature in Hollywood, Fla.

“This is my first shoot ever with braids and to be here really just feels like the most representative of myself and then also representative of the other young Black girls that are out there,” Herrington explained at the time. “This is so close to my heart and just so... me. It just looks insane. The braids really take it up a notch. For my nieces to see that this is beautiful too—it just really means so much. I felt great up there. I felt like I was Beyoncé with the wind.”

Herrington was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue every year between 2017 and ’21. She and her boyfriend, Geron McKinley, welcomed a baby boy together in August 2021.

Here are 10 of our favorite pics from her 2019 shoot in Costa Rica with James Macari.