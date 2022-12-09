12 Breathtaking Photos From Hannah Ferguson’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Along Route 66

Hannah Ferguson made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014, double-dipping for two separate features in St. Lucia with photographer Walter Iooss Jr. That year, as part of the franchise’s 50th anniversary, Ferguson posed in a bodypainted re-creation of the fishnet suit Cheryl Tiegs famously wore in the 1978 issue.

Ferguson appeared in the magazine three more times. In 2015, she left the beach and took a road trip down Route 66 for a unique and stunning photo shoot with photographer Ben Morris and models Sara Sampaio, Ariel Meredith and Ashley Smith.

“When I found out that I was coming back for this next issue, they said we were shooting along Route 66, so I thought that was going to be cool, you know, doing a road trip with the whole crew,” Ferguson said in a video about the shoot. “It’s in the South and I’m from Texas so it’s right up my alley.”

The following year, Ferguson posed for photographer James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Her most recent photo shoot for the magazine was in Fiji in 2017 with photographer Yu Tsai.

The now 30-year-old model has done catalog work for Victoria’s Secret, been featured in David Yurman advertisements, and posed for covers of Harper’s Bazaar Greece and Elle France.

Here are some of our favorite photographs from Ferguson’s 2015 photo shoot along Route 66.