Get Your First Look at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Before It Hits Newsstands in May

The moment you’ve all been eagerly awaiting is just around the corner: The release of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. But before this year’s magazine hits newsstands in May, we’re giving you a glimpse behind the scenes.

The SI Swimsuit team traveled around the globe for this year’s photo shoots, exploring areas of Mexico, Ft. Myers, Fla., Botswana, South Caicos and Montauk, N.Y., to bring you the best issue to date. Early call times, exotic wildlife nor unexpected weather could stop our brand stars from nailing their poses, and this year’s magazine is shaping up to be the most incredible one you’ve seen yet.

Below, take a sneak peek at the making of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, and get ready for our talent roster to begin rolling out tomorrow, starting with the five models who traveled to Southern Africa for their moment in front of the lens.