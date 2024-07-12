3 Glamorous Photos of Newlywed Olivia Culpo From Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Florida
Olivia Culpo’s wedding took place just about a week and a half ago, and we still have the fabulous American model on our minds. The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tied the knot with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in a glamorous ceremony in her home state of Rhode Island. Everything, from her series of designer dresses to the floral details, was planned and executed perfectly, and we couldn’t be happier for her.
The whole affair has gotten us thinking, too, about those incredible three years she spent with the SI Swimsuit team. The now 32-year-old came to the brand for the first time in 2019, seven years after she had broken onto the scene with her 2012 pageant titles: Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA and Miss Universe.
Her partnership with the brand—which took her as far as Bali and Kangaroo Island in Australia—culminated in a trip to Hollywood, Fla., and her third consecutive feature. There, she posed for a vintage-inspired photo shoot captured by photographer Ben Watts. Featuring vibrant—and maybe even a little bit disco-inspired—prints and flattering styles, the swimwear was styled to evoke an old Hollywood feel. Combined with the warm lighting, it did just that.
Aside from planning a dream-come-true wedding and marrying her boyfriend of four years, the model has been busy since she last posed for the brand. Between luxury campaigns and fashion week appearances, Culpo has established herself in the industry. But no matter where her career takes her, we’ll always appreciate the years she spent with SI Swimsuit.
Here are a few of our favorite photos from her most recent feature in Florida.