3 Radiant Bright Blue Swimwear Photos of Alex Morgan on Guana Island
It’s now been a decade since Alex Morgan joined the SI Swimsuit family. The soccer player was only a few years into her professional soccer career, and one year into NWSL play (the league was formed in 2013).
It was 2014, and the athlete was a welcome addition to the annual issue. She had already notched successful appearances in more than one USWNT competition, including both the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2012 London Olympics, where the team took home gold (Morgan’s first Olympic medal).
In other words, she had already proven herself to be a talented force on the field, and SI Swimsuit recognized her prowess with a debut feature in Guana Island, British Virgin Islands. But on the beaches of the tropical destination, Morgan proved that her skill extended beyond even the pitch. Posing for photographer Adam Franzino, the 35-year-old put on a show, giving the brand a taste of her talent in front of the camera lens, too.
In the years since, Morgan has only added more achievements and skills to her résumé. In addition to her continued dominance on the field (as a player for San Diego Wave FC), she is an incredible mom and, as a cofounder of TOGETHXR, a voice for positive change in the sporting world.
On Sept. 5, the star athlete announced that she is expecting her second child and will be retiring from professional soccer following one final match on Sept. 8.
In honor of her truly inspirational career, we’re taking a look back at one of her other achievements: he SI Swimsuit debut. Here are a few of our favorite photos from her first brand feature, which was captured on Guana Island.